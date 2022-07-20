Tramlines Festival , Sheffield’s premiere music festival, returns to the city this weekend (July 22 - 24) with the likes of Sam Fender, Kasabian, Madness and Sheffield’s own Self Esteem as part of the huge line-up of acts.

Voted “Best Metropolitan Festival” at the 2019 UK Festival Awards, the event, held at Hillsborough Park, is expecting a sell out crowd over the weekend with revellers from the city and across the United Kingdom expected to take in the surroundings the outdoor city provides.

Asides from the headline acts, Tramlines Festival 2022 also brings in a “who’s who” of breakthrough artists from across the Yorkshire area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford’s Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Leeds’ Yard Act headline the T’Other Stage and The Leadmill Stage respectively. Sheffield’s All Girls Arson Club, having previously helped curate the line up for spin-off festival Clamlines, join the line up on The Library stage, playing alongside London act Big Joanie.

Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness all headline Tramlines Festival 2022

Perhaps one of the most recent success stories to come out of Sheffield’s music scene, Self Esteem makes her Tramlines Festival return after a successful stint in North America - which included a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her critically acclaimed album, Prioritise Pleasure.

Tramlines Festival 2022 line up and set times

Friday line-up and set times

Sarah Nulty Stage

8.30pm - 10pm - Sam Fender

6.45pm - 7.45pm - James

5.15pm - 6pm - Declan McKenna

4pm - 4.45pm - Jade Bird

3pm - 3.30pm - Baby Queen

1.45pm - 2.30pm - Shed Seven

12.45pm - 1.15pm - Harri Larkin

T’Other Stage

8.45pm - 9.45pm - Bad Boy Chiller Crew

6.45pm - 7.45pm - Lady Leshurr

5.15pm - 6pm - Orla Gartland

4pm - 4.30pm - Coach Party

3pm - 3.30pm - August Charles

2pm - 2.30pm - Seann Walsh

1.35pm - 1.55pm - Scott Bennett

1.15pm - 1.30pm - Alasdair Beckett-King

12.55pm - 1.10pm - Michelle Shaughnessy

12.35pm - 12.50pm - Vince Atta

The Library

6.45pm - 7.30pm - Big Joanie

5.15pm - 6pm - Gum Disease

4pm - 4.30pm - All Girls Arson Club

3pm - 3.30pm - The Goddess Collective

2pm - 2.30pm - Teah Lewis

1pm - 1.30pm - Lucy and Hazel

The Leadmill Stage

6pm - 6.45pm - The Clockworks

4.45pm - 5.15pm - Kynsy

3.30pm - 4pm - Lime Garden

2.30pm - 3pm - Brooke Combe

1.30pm - 2pm - Frankie Beetlestone

12.30pm - 1pm - Persian Furs

The Open Arms

8.15pm - 10pm - Midnight Memories

7pm - 8pm - The Girl Power Experience

5pm - 6.30pm - Musical Bingo

3.45pm - 4.30pm - In-Here Bros

2.30pm - 3pm - Simon A

2pm - 2.15pm - Mara Nkere

1.30pm - 1.40pm - Slambraz presents JSVN

1.15pm - 1.25pm - Slambarz presents Kid Blu

1pm - 1.10pm - Slambarz presents The 1 Devotion

Saturday line-up and set times

Sarah Nulty Stage

8.30pm - 10pm - Kasabian

6.45pm - 7.45pm - The Vaccines

5.15pm - 6pm - Little Man Tate

3.45pm - 4.30pm - Inhaler

2.45pm - 3.15pm - Lottery Winners

1.30pm - 2.15pm - Everly Pregnant Brothers

12.30pm - 1pm - Pixey

T’Other Stage

8.30pm - 9.45pm - Sigrid

6.45pm - 7.45pm - Self Esteem

5.15pm - 6pm - Sam Ryder

4pm - 4.30pm - Kawala

3pm - 3.30pm - Sheafs

2pm - 2.30pm - Russell Kane

1.35pm - 1.55pm - Tom Ward

1.15pm - 1.30pm - Karen Bayley

12.55pm - 1.10 - Harry Stachini

12.35pm - 12.50pm - Jack Gleadow

The Library

7.20pm - 8.05pm - Coco

6.55pm - 7.15pm - Sarinity Jones

6.10pm - 6.40pm - Rumbi Tauro

5.45pm - 6.05pm - Priday

5pm - 5.30pm - Heritage

4.30pm - 4.45pm - Deluxe

4.10pm - 4.25pm - Chozen 1ne

3.45pm - 4.05pm - JxK

3.25pm - 3.40pm - Swavae

3.05pm - 3.20pm - Rainz

2.45pm - 3pm - Aziza Jaye

2.25pm - 2.40pm - Alice Ede

2.10pm - 2.20pm - Luke Ledwood

1.50pm - 2.05 pm - Laurie Vusolo

1.30pm - 1.45pm - Kun D

1.10pm - 1.25pm - Ace Gray

12.50pm - 1.05pm Swiftz

12.30pm - 12.45pm - Jay Betts

The Leadmill Stage

7.45pm - 8.30pm - Alfie Templeman

6pm - 6.45pm - Just Mustard

4.45pm - 5.15pm - Crawlers

3.30pm - 4pm - Bleach Lab

2.30pm - 3pm - Swim School

1.30pm - 2pm - October Drift

12.30pm - 1pm - Chloe Beth Rogers

The Open Arms

8.45pm - 10pm - Club Tropicana

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Sing it Back

6pm - 7pm - Pulp Friction

4.15pm - 5.15pm - Hip Hop Karaoke

2.40pm - 2.55pm - Reya Saint

2.05pm - 2.30pm - Lucy DK

1.40pm - 1.55pm - Rae de Soleil

1.10pm - 1.35pm - Mouse Teeth

Sunday line-up and set times

Sarah Nulty Main Stage

7.45pm - 9.15pm - Madness

6pm - 7pm - The Wombats

4.30pm - 5.15pm - Reverend and The Makers

3pm - 3.45pm - Sports Team

1.45pm - 2.30pm - The Coral

12.45pm - 1.15pm - Luxury Goods

The Leadmill Stage

7pm - 7.45pm - Yard Act

5.15pm - 6pm - Do Nothing

3.45pm - 4.15pm - The Goa Express

2.30pm - 3pm - April

1.15pm - 1.45pm - Cross Wires

12.15pm - 12.45pm - Fell

The Open Arms

6.45pm - 9pm - Abba Party

5.30pm - 6.15pm - Barrioke

4.15pm - 5.15pm - Old Dirty Brasstards

3.15pm - 3.40pm - Samiir Saunders

2.45pm - 3.05pm - Arielle Cottingham

2.20pm - 2.35pm - Treasure Bloom

1.50pm - 2.10pm - Brandon Grey

1.30pm - 1.45pm - Jah-Mir Early

12.55pm - 1.10pm - Paces School Band

12.30pm - 12.45pm - Paces School Band

Two young attendees enjoying Tramlines 2021

Tramlines Festival 2022 for families

While the event is predominantly music focused, the Into The Trees programme has been specifically curated for families, with arts and crafts, a celebrity penalty shoot out and a Kids Rave on offer for those seeking a respite from the music.

New for the 2022 festival, Into The Trees will have Lidl Mudder , a kid friendly version of the Tough Mudder event, a Spray Paint Workshop with local visual artist Marcus Method , and the ET Games Area where families can play an assortment of board games.