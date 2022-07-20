Tramlines Festival, Sheffield’s premiere music festival, returns to the city this weekend (July 22 - 24) with the likes of Sam Fender, Kasabian, Madness and Sheffield’s own Self Esteem as part of the huge line-up of acts.
Voted “Best Metropolitan Festival” at the 2019 UK Festival Awards, the event, held at Hillsborough Park, is expecting a sell out crowd over the weekend with revellers from the city and across the United Kingdom expected to take in the surroundings the outdoor city provides.
Asides from the headline acts, Tramlines Festival 2022 also brings in a “who’s who” of breakthrough artists from across the Yorkshire area.
Bradford’s Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Leeds’ Yard Act headline the T’Other Stage and The Leadmill Stage respectively. Sheffield’s All Girls Arson Club, having previously helped curate the line up for spin-off festival Clamlines, join the line up on The Library stage, playing alongside London act Big Joanie.
Perhaps one of the most recent success stories to come out of Sheffield’s music scene, Self Esteem makes her Tramlines Festival return after a successful stint in North America - which included a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her critically acclaimed album, Prioritise Pleasure.
Tramlines Festival 2022 line up and set times
Friday line-up and set times
Sarah Nulty Stage
- 8.30pm - 10pm - Sam Fender
- 6.45pm - 7.45pm - James
- 5.15pm - 6pm - Declan McKenna
- 4pm - 4.45pm - Jade Bird
- 3pm - 3.30pm - Baby Queen
- 1.45pm - 2.30pm - Shed Seven
- 12.45pm - 1.15pm - Harri Larkin
T’Other Stage
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm - Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- 6.45pm - 7.45pm - Lady Leshurr
- 5.15pm - 6pm - Orla Gartland
- 4pm - 4.30pm - Coach Party
- 3pm - 3.30pm - August Charles
- 2pm - 2.30pm - Seann Walsh
- 1.35pm - 1.55pm - Scott Bennett
- 1.15pm - 1.30pm - Alasdair Beckett-King
- 12.55pm - 1.10pm - Michelle Shaughnessy
- 12.35pm - 12.50pm - Vince Atta
The Library
- 6.45pm - 7.30pm - Big Joanie
- 5.15pm - 6pm - Gum Disease
- 4pm - 4.30pm - All Girls Arson Club
- 3pm - 3.30pm - The Goddess Collective
- 2pm - 2.30pm - Teah Lewis
- 1pm - 1.30pm - Lucy and Hazel
The Leadmill Stage
- 6pm - 6.45pm - The Clockworks
- 4.45pm - 5.15pm - Kynsy
- 3.30pm - 4pm - Lime Garden
- 2.30pm - 3pm - Brooke Combe
- 1.30pm - 2pm - Frankie Beetlestone
- 12.30pm - 1pm - Persian Furs
The Open Arms
- 8.15pm - 10pm - Midnight Memories
- 7pm - 8pm - The Girl Power Experience
- 5pm - 6.30pm - Musical Bingo
- 3.45pm - 4.30pm - In-Here Bros
- 2.30pm - 3pm - Simon A
- 2pm - 2.15pm - Mara Nkere
- 1.30pm - 1.40pm - Slambraz presents JSVN
- 1.15pm - 1.25pm - Slambarz presents Kid Blu
- 1pm - 1.10pm - Slambarz presents The 1 Devotion
Saturday line-up and set times
Sarah Nulty Stage
- 8.30pm - 10pm - Kasabian
- 6.45pm - 7.45pm - The Vaccines
- 5.15pm - 6pm - Little Man Tate
- 3.45pm - 4.30pm - Inhaler
- 2.45pm - 3.15pm - Lottery Winners
- 1.30pm - 2.15pm - Everly Pregnant Brothers
- 12.30pm - 1pm - Pixey
T’Other Stage
- 8.30pm - 9.45pm - Sigrid
- 6.45pm - 7.45pm - Self Esteem
- 5.15pm - 6pm - Sam Ryder
- 4pm - 4.30pm - Kawala
- 3pm - 3.30pm - Sheafs
- 2pm - 2.30pm - Russell Kane
- 1.35pm - 1.55pm - Tom Ward
- 1.15pm - 1.30pm - Karen Bayley
- 12.55pm - 1.10 - Harry Stachini
- 12.35pm - 12.50pm - Jack Gleadow
The Library
- 7.20pm - 8.05pm - Coco
- 6.55pm - 7.15pm - Sarinity Jones
- 6.10pm - 6.40pm - Rumbi Tauro
- 5.45pm - 6.05pm - Priday
- 5pm - 5.30pm - Heritage
- 4.30pm - 4.45pm - Deluxe
- 4.10pm - 4.25pm - Chozen 1ne
- 3.45pm - 4.05pm - JxK
- 3.25pm - 3.40pm - Swavae
- 3.05pm - 3.20pm - Rainz
- 2.45pm - 3pm - Aziza Jaye
- 2.25pm - 2.40pm - Alice Ede
- 2.10pm - 2.20pm - Luke Ledwood
- 1.50pm - 2.05 pm - Laurie Vusolo
- 1.30pm - 1.45pm - Kun D
- 1.10pm - 1.25pm - Ace Gray
- 12.50pm - 1.05pm Swiftz
- 12.30pm - 12.45pm - Jay Betts
The Leadmill Stage
- 7.45pm - 8.30pm - Alfie Templeman
- 6pm - 6.45pm - Just Mustard
- 4.45pm - 5.15pm - Crawlers
- 3.30pm - 4pm - Bleach Lab
- 2.30pm - 3pm - Swim School
- 1.30pm - 2pm - October Drift
- 12.30pm - 1pm - Chloe Beth Rogers
The Open Arms
- 8.45pm - 10pm - Club Tropicana
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - Sing it Back
- 6pm - 7pm - Pulp Friction
- 4.15pm - 5.15pm - Hip Hop Karaoke
- 2.40pm - 2.55pm - Reya Saint
- 2.05pm - 2.30pm - Lucy DK
- 1.40pm - 1.55pm - Rae de Soleil
- 1.10pm - 1.35pm - Mouse Teeth
Sunday line-up and set times
Sarah Nulty Main Stage
- 7.45pm - 9.15pm - Madness
- 6pm - 7pm - The Wombats
- 4.30pm - 5.15pm - Reverend and The Makers
- 3pm - 3.45pm - Sports Team
- 1.45pm - 2.30pm - The Coral
- 12.45pm - 1.15pm - Luxury Goods
The Leadmill Stage
- 7pm - 7.45pm - Yard Act
- 5.15pm - 6pm - Do Nothing
- 3.45pm - 4.15pm - The Goa Express
- 2.30pm - 3pm - April
- 1.15pm - 1.45pm - Cross Wires
- 12.15pm - 12.45pm - Fell
The Open Arms
- 6.45pm - 9pm - Abba Party
- 5.30pm - 6.15pm - Barrioke
- 4.15pm - 5.15pm - Old Dirty Brasstards
- 3.15pm - 3.40pm - Samiir Saunders
- 2.45pm - 3.05pm - Arielle Cottingham
- 2.20pm - 2.35pm - Treasure Bloom
- 1.50pm - 2.10pm - Brandon Grey
- 1.30pm - 1.45pm - Jah-Mir Early
- 12.55pm - 1.10pm - Paces School Band
- 12.30pm - 12.45pm - Paces School Band
Tramlines Festival 2022 for families
While the event is predominantly music focused, the Into The Trees programme has been specifically curated for families, with arts and crafts, a celebrity penalty shoot out and a Kids Rave on offer for those seeking a respite from the music.
New for the 2022 festival, Into The Trees will have Lidl Mudder, a kid friendly version of the Tough Mudder event, a Spray Paint Workshop with local visual artist Marcus Method, and the ET Games Area where families can play an assortment of board games.
The Tramlines Festival app is available to download from Apple Store and Google Play for more information on the day - so you can plan those performance clashes ahead of time.