Love Your City: Why we are writing a love letter to Sheffield and how you can get involved
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual ‘Journalism Matters’ week and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to the Steel City.
The Star champions what’s great about Sheffield daily - from its abundant parks, unique character and local businesses to be proud of, shouting about everything from amazing pubs to top notch chippies, from the most beautiful walks to family favourite attractions.
If we’re not doing that, we’re suggesting ideas of things to do - showcasing upcoming events and highlighting the hidden gems you might not know about for your next day out.
Our reporters are out and about experiencing life in our beloved Sheffield and reporting back but we need also you to share your top local tips. If you #LoveYour - we want to know what and why.
And that brings us to our campaign. We’ll be out and about every week highlighting the best bits about Sheffield but we’d love to hear what makes the Steel City so special to you too.
Tell us about your favourite cafe, pub, dog walking route, Parkrun community, local park and we’ll shine a spotlight on it.
Editor of The Star, Claire Lewis, said: “We’re running this campaign so that day by day we’ll be writing a love letter to Sheffield made up not just of our reporters’ experiences but yours as well.
“We all know that Sheffield’s a great place to live, but perhaps we don’t all shout about it as much as we should - perhaps we take things on our doorstep for granted.
“This is our chance to celebrate our city and everything that’s great about it.”
We’ll be running the #LoveYour campaign over the next few months.
You can shout about your favourite spot by emailing [email protected] or the newsdesk on [email protected]
You can also submit your own article about what makes this city special to you in your own words or via video, by submitting to our Your World portal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.