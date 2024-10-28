Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today we are launching our #LoveYour campaign to celebrate the amazing people, places and quirks which make Sheffield so great.

The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual ‘Journalism Matters’ week and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to the Steel City.

If we’re not doing that, we’re suggesting ideas of things to do - showcasing upcoming events and highlighting the hidden gems you might not know about for your next day out.

Our reporters are out and about experiencing life in our beloved Sheffield and reporting back but we need also you to share your top local tips. If you #LoveYour - we want to know what and why.

And that brings us to our campaign. We’ll be out and about every week highlighting the best bits about Sheffield but we’d love to hear what makes the Steel City so special to you too.

Tell us about your favourite cafe, pub, dog walking route, Parkrun community, local park and we’ll shine a spotlight on it.

Editor of The Star, Claire Lewis, said: “We’re running this campaign so that day by day we’ll be writing a love letter to Sheffield made up not just of our reporters’ experiences but yours as well.

“We all know that Sheffield’s a great place to live, but perhaps we don’t all shout about it as much as we should - perhaps we take things on our doorstep for granted.

“This is our chance to celebrate our city and everything that’s great about it.”

We’ll be running the #LoveYour campaign over the next few months.

You can shout about your favourite spot by emailing [email protected] or the newsdesk on [email protected]

You can also submit your own article about what makes this city special to you in your own words or via video, by submitting to our Your World portal.