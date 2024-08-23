As we come to the end of August, we have taken a look at the Google ratings of all Sheffield’s favourite fish and chip shops.
Below we have listed the top-rated 14 fish and chip restaurants and takeaways across Sheffield according to Google reviews. Where are you going to get fish this Friday?
1. Poseidon Fish Bar
Poseidon Fish Bar, 13 Abbey Lane, Woodseats, comes in at 14th place with a rating on Google of 4.5, and 771 reviews. One customer said: "Go here frequently. Lovely decore, atmosphere service, carpark and best fish and chips I've ever had." Photo: Google
2. Norfolk Park Fisheries
Norfolk Park Fisheries, at 1 Samuel Road, Norfolk Park, has a rating of 4.6 out of five, and 100 reviews. One customer said: "Best fish and chips I have ever tried!! The service was so good, they were so nice to us, and the quantity of chips OMG we eat a lot and we couldn't finish it." | Google
3. Jolly Friar Chip Shop
Jolly Friar Chip Shop, on 123 Valley Road, Meersbrook, has a 4.6 out of five star rating, and 121 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Great chippy, you get enough chips for 2 from a large portion, and the large battered sausage is lovely and juicy. Always hot food and reasonable prices!" | Google
4. Union Jack Fish & Chips
Union Jack Fish & Chips, on 21 Townhead Road, Dore, is rated 4.6 out of 5, with 125 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Friendly people and beautiful fish n chips." | Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.