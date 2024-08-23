The 14 top-rated fish and chip restaurants and takeaways in Sheffield for Fish Friday, according to Google

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 12:58 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 12:58 BST

Fish and chips has been a staple meal in Britain for hundreds of years - and it’s still as popular as ever.

As we come to the end of August, we have taken a look at the Google ratings of all Sheffield’s favourite fish and chip shops. 

For those who remember, at the end of 2023, we found out who the top contenders were - but since then, the rankings have changed, and we even have some new businesses make the list.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Below we have listed the top-rated 14 fish and chip restaurants and takeaways across Sheffield according to Google reviews. Where are you going to get fish this Friday?

Poseidon Fish Bar, 13 Abbey Lane, Woodseats, comes in at 14th place with a rating on Google of 4.5, and 771 reviews. One customer said: "Go here frequently. Lovely decore, atmosphere service, carpark and best fish and chips I've ever had."

1. Poseidon Fish Bar

Poseidon Fish Bar, 13 Abbey Lane, Woodseats, comes in at 14th place with a rating on Google of 4.5, and 771 reviews. One customer said: "Go here frequently. Lovely decore, atmosphere service, carpark and best fish and chips I've ever had." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Norfolk Park Fisheries, at 1 Samuel Road, Norfolk Park, has a rating of 4.6 out of five, and 100 reviews. One customer said: "Best fish and chips I have ever tried!! The service was so good, they were so nice to us, and the quantity of chips OMG we eat a lot and we couldn't finish it."

2. Norfolk Park Fisheries

Norfolk Park Fisheries, at 1 Samuel Road, Norfolk Park, has a rating of 4.6 out of five, and 100 reviews. One customer said: "Best fish and chips I have ever tried!! The service was so good, they were so nice to us, and the quantity of chips OMG we eat a lot and we couldn't finish it." | Google

Photo Sales
Jolly Friar Chip Shop, on 123 Valley Road, Meersbrook, has a 4.6 out of five star rating, and 121 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Great chippy, you get enough chips for 2 from a large portion, and the large battered sausage is lovely and juicy. Always hot food and reasonable prices!"

3. Jolly Friar Chip Shop

Jolly Friar Chip Shop, on 123 Valley Road, Meersbrook, has a 4.6 out of five star rating, and 121 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Great chippy, you get enough chips for 2 from a large portion, and the large battered sausage is lovely and juicy. Always hot food and reasonable prices!" | Google

Photo Sales
Union Jack Fish & Chips, on 21 Townhead Road, Dore, is rated 4.6 out of 5, with 125 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Friendly people and beautiful fish n chips."

4. Union Jack Fish & Chips

Union Jack Fish & Chips, on 21 Townhead Road, Dore, is rated 4.6 out of 5, with 125 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Friendly people and beautiful fish n chips." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsSheffieldGoogleNewsletters

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.