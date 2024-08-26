Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It's got brews, booze and views, the trusty 52, and a community spirit to rival any city suburb.

No wonder Crookes remains perennially popular as a place to live for young professionals, families and older folk as well as stalwarts and students.

The Star took a stroll through the terraced streets, onto the beautiful Bole Hills, and into Crookes' cafes, shops and pubs, to find out what locals love best about their 'village on the hill'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The view from Bole Hills is stunning | Sarah Crabtree

Along the main road the regular number 52 bus is rumbling past as the shops bustle with early afternoon trade. Young mums are pushing prams in and out of the fruit and veg shop and supermarkets, and in vegetarian cafe Dana owner Amalasiddhi Silva, 31, is winding down from the lunchtime rush.

Affiliated to Walkley Buddhist Centre, the cafe's name means 'generosity' in Sanskrit and he says the sense of community in Crookes matches the business' ethos.

"Crookes feels like a little village to me, right by the Bole Hills and close to nature. You get to know people very quickly," he said.

"But at the same time it is vibrant, with a wonderful mix of independent businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really love the demographic of people here, families with young children as well as students and older people. It's a perfect mix. It feels like the right sort of place to bring up a family. Sit in the cafe for an hour and watch out of the windows and you see everyone walk by."

Amalasiddhi Silva owns Dana Cafe and is a huge fan of Crookes | Sarah Crabtree

Amalasiddhi Silva and his team | Sarah Crabtree

Across the road, Laura Oates, 37, has run Flourish florists for 12 years and agrees that, for her, the people are what makes Crookes."

Laura Oates runs Flourish in Crookes | Sarah Crabtree

Everyone is really friendly, people are really chatty, and Crookes has a really lovely community feel," she said.

"Sometimes people complain that parking can be an issue for the shops, but at least here the parking is still free. And when people say Crookes is full of students I really don't think it is. It's a lovely mix, I think, and much more about families and family life," added Laura.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sorrel Botham | Sarah Crabtree

Sorrel Botham, 32, lives on Loxley View Road at the top of Crookes, and owns Sorrel's Cocoa Bakery, a pretty-in-pink handmade chocolate shop halfway down the main road.

Her business is five years old next month, and she says Crookes is the perfect place to be based.

"It's a great area for a small business to get started, at much lower cost than somewhere like Ecclesall Road or Sharrowvale Road," she said.

"People who don't know Crookes always assume 'students' but we have a lot of mums with babies, and young families, as our customers. I've watched regular customers getting married, getting pregnant, having their children, bringing them here and now the children are going off starting school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a wonderful community spirit in Crookes which I think is very unusual for a large city. And it's so lovely to have such a great selection of shops - I can walk out of my door and don't need to go any further than Crookes to get what I need."

Sorrel says "there's a wonderful community spirit in Crookes" | Sarah Crabtree

Estate agent Christina Clarke has been branch manager at Haybrook in Crookes for 10 years and says the area remains as attractive to buyers as ever.

Whilst last year's mini budget and subsequent mortgage rises caused shockwaves market-wide - and calmed offers from sometimes £50,000 over asking price for a two-bed terrace to more like £5,000 today - Crookes has remained popular with first-time buyers from the area, homeworkers, and older downsizers.

"It has lovely shops, cafes, new places opening all the time, and amazing green space, and it's either walking distance to town or there's a fantastic bus service," she says. "Those are the kinds of things buyers are always looking for."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are far reaching views from Bole Hills | Sarah Crabtree

Away from the main road and off into the quiet of the Bole Hills, Rhys Elliott-Williiams, 25, is playing a ball game with friends on the main field.

Originally from Shropshire, he moved to Crookes six years ago to study - and now a doctor at Barnsley Hospital, he has stayed.

"It's a really lovely place to live. It's friendly, it's generally safe, and the Bole Hills is absolutely fantastic," he says.

"There are lots of places to eat, to get coffee, I love Dana cafe and The Punchbowl pub. I watch quite a lot of sports in The Ball, and I play lots of sports at the university's Goodwin sports centre which isn't far away. And of course the Peak District is only about a 15 minute drive."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His friend Keziah Wroe, 21, moved to Crookes three years ago with her parents and siblings. They were previously living in Nether Green, but wanted to be nearer Christ Church, Walkley, where her dad works.

"We love Crookes," she says. "I love the main road, I love rummaging in charity shops, I love being at the top of the city. When I look out of my bedroom window I can see the whole city and it's beautiful especially on Bonfire Night or New Year's Eve."

Christine Sanderson loves walking her dog, Algy, in Crookes | Sarah Crabtree

Further along on the field, Christine Sanderson is exercising her seven-month-old Springer spaniel, Algy. The 73-year-old retiree lives in Broomhall, but comes to the Bole Hills often to walk her dog and admire the views.

"My friend calls this field the 'bureau de chiens' because there are just so many dogs - you can come here at any time of the day or evening and you will always find other people out with their dogs and people to chat to. And it has beautiful views. The sunsets are amazing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tucked away on Slinn Street, off tree-lined Western Road, regulars in The Princess Royal pub are also happy to chat about their affection for the area they call home.

Barman Lee May at the Princess Royal says Crookes is "a brilliant area and just a lovely place to live" | Sarah Crabtree

Barman Lee May, 45, was born in Crookes and lives on Moorsyde Avenue. His oldest daughter has just finished at the local primary school, Westways.

"It's a brilliant area and just a lovely place to live," he says. "It's a nice community, great for shops and food, and it's still got traditional pubs like this one."

John Delaney feels at home in Crookes | Sarah Crabtree

Regular John Delaney, 79, agrees. The retired teacher and grandfather-of-two was brought up in Crookesmoor and, although he now lives in Crosspool, says Crookes is where he feels most at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is like a village. I used to play on the Bole Hills as a child and I've brought up my own family round here," he says.

"Crookes has everything you could wish for: supermarkets, Indian and Chinese food, chip shops, plenty of pubs. And it's such a friendly area. It's probably one of the best."