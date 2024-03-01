There is no shortage of nature walks and green spaces in Sheffield - to the point where it can actually be a bit overwhelming to decide where to begin.

For beginner hikers, as a starting point for people new to the city, or for those wanting a relatively accessible walk, Rivelin Valley Nature Trail is the place to go.

As you follow the Rivelin River, the ancient woodland on either side of the valley offers stunning natural views.

You can easily reach the start of the trail by taking the 81 or 82 bus, or driving just 10 minutes from the city centre.

It is relatively easy to get around, thanks to it having paved paths near the beginning, and as long as you have your walking boots on the mud will not stop you either, with paths and bridges all being fairly flat.

The trail features remains of industry, before the area was "reclaimed by nature", with 20 watermills and 21 mill dams along the way.

There are lots of fun "extras" too which add even more charm to the scenery, including the Roscoe stepping stones and the Rivelin Chair Sculpture.

Benches generously dotted around make it a perfect choice for anyone who might need frequent breaks, and for those who simply want to sit and watch the natural world go by.

And for families too, it really has it all: free parking, dog friendly, cafe, play area, paddling spots and loads of waterfalls, and other natural beauty. Parts of the trail are even pram-friendly.

1 . Bridges and paths One walker said: "A great place to go walking. Easy going and decent paths. Stepping stones for the brave." Photo: JPIMEDIA Photo Sales

2 . Natural beauty "Follow the Rivelin River through ancient woodland and enjoy stunning views of the surrounding countryside." Photo: JOHN LEIGH Photo Sales

3 . Waterfalls There is no shortage of waterfalls, industrial remains, and wildlife to look for along the way. Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales

4 . Ancient woodland Rivelin Valley is a good walk alongside the river through the woods, perfect for a family day out in the sun. Photo: google maps Photo Sales