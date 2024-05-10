Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Itchy Pig was opened by joiner and real ale enthusiast Ted Finlay in 2016 and rapidly established itself as a 'must visit' in the area, according to CAMRA.

The micropub on Glossop Road is the campaign goup’s Pub of the Year 2024 (West Sheffield).

Opened in 2016 by joiner and real ale enthusiast, Ted Finlay, the Itchy Pig rapidly established itself as a must visit in the area, according to a write-up by Paul Crofts in May’s edition of CAMRA’s Beer Matters.

He adds: “There is also a choice of different flavour pork scratchings which were the inspiration behind the pub’s unusual name. Real ale fans in Sheffield have taken the Pig to their hearts, as evidenced by the fact it has won this award twice previously.”

The award will be presented at the pub at 9pm on Thursday, May 23.