Itchy Pig: Sheffield pub specialising in pork scratchings wins CAMRA's 'Pub of the Year'
A boozer that specialises in pork scratchings has won ‘Pub of the Year’ in Sheffield
The Itchy Pig in Broomhill has been hailed a ‘must visit’ by CAMRA for its choice of the salty bar snack, plus five cask lines and six keg lines.
The micropub on Glossop Road is the campaign goup’s Pub of the Year 2024 (West Sheffield).
Opened in 2016 by joiner and real ale enthusiast, Ted Finlay, the Itchy Pig rapidly established itself as a must visit in the area, according to a write-up by Paul Crofts in May’s edition of CAMRA’s Beer Matters.
He adds: “There is also a choice of different flavour pork scratchings which were the inspiration behind the pub’s unusual name. Real ale fans in Sheffield have taken the Pig to their hearts, as evidenced by the fact it has won this award twice previously.”
The award will be presented at the pub at 9pm on Thursday, May 23.
Mr Crofts adds: “It’s sure to be a good evening and Ted has promised to put on a spread. See you there.”
