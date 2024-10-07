Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An acclaimed restaurant has announced the opening date for its new larger home in the Sheffield countryside.

JÖRO has been garlanded with praise since opening at the Krynkl shipping container complex on Shalesmoor, on the edge of Kelham Island, in 2016.

It is recommended in the Michelin Guide, boasts three AA Rosettes, awarded only to the most ‘outstanding’ restaurants, and has been hailed by critics including Giles Coren for The Times, and The Telegraph’s William Sitwell, who called it ‘one of the most intoxicatingly pleasurable eating houses that I've ever encountered’.

It is moving from its compact, modern home to a historic former paper mill near Oughtibridge, beside the River Don, in the beautiful Sheffield countryside on the edge of the Peak District.

The new restaurant, which it has described on social media as JÖRO 2.0, is set to open on Wednesday, December 4, with reservations now open.

It is hoped the new venue will become a destination for fine dining enthusiasts, who can choose to stay in one of the five studio rooms or two one-bedroom apartments there with great views of the surrounding scenery and homemade continental-style breakfasts delivered to their door.

Announcing the opening date, JÖRO’s co-owners, husband-and-wife duo Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-French, said: “We can’t wait to welcome you all to the future. Big things are coming.”

As well as the flagship restaurant and guest apartments, the new site will have two bars, an outdoor BBQ kitchen on the terrace, with meat and fish cooked over a live fire, and a shop selling some of the produce used by chefs at JÖRO, alongside everyday ingredients.

While the restaurant is opening in early December, the official opening date for the site as a whole, including the bar, apartments and terrace kitchen, will be in the new year.

JÖRO’s existing home on Shalesmoor will be taken over by Konjö, the restaurant’s street food concept, serving more affordable Asian-inspired dishes, which is making the short move from the Cutlery Works food hall.

The existing boutique accommodation at the Shalesmoor site, House of JÖRO, will remain open for guests wishing to experience more of what Sheffield city centre and Kelham Island have to offer.

Luke and Stacey have previously spoken about how they fell in love with the new venue, especially the spectacular views, as soon as they found it.

They said the extra space will ‘allow us to really showcase hospitality at its best’, while it is still just a 10-minute drive from Sheffield city centre.