Ahead of Strictly’s legendary Halloween week this Saturday (October 30), TV presenter and fan favourite Dan invited his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova onto the BBC Breakfast couch on Tuesday.

Nadiya took the opportunity to tell Dan they would be dressing up as lobsters for their jive routine.

“Both of us?” said a hesitant Dan.

Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker during BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 on Saturday. Photo: Keiron McCarron/BBC/PA Wire

“Yes,” replied Nadiya.

“Both full sized lobsters?”

“Yes.”

It was hard to tell if the BBC Breakfast host really did find out only at that moment.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova will be dancing a jive for this Saturday's Halloween week set to the B-52s' Rock Lobster. Photo: Keiron McCarron/BBC/PA Wire.

But he might have had some guesses, as Nadiya revealed this weekend’s Halloween routine would be a jive set to The B-52’s ‘Rock Lobster’.

It comes after Dan and Nadiya scored their highest rating yet – 28 – at last week’s performance, with a Viennese waltz set to Billy Joel’s She’s Always a Woman, which dedicated to his wife of 20 years Sarah.

On the BBC couch on Tuesday, Nadiya said about her partner in training: “I was always telling I can see a dancer in him and he didn’t believe me at first, but now we can see a dancer there.

“It is all in the hard work he’s been putting in.

“He never complains but he does fall asleep.”

TV presenter Dan, who lives in Sheffield with his wife Sarah and three children, has taken several moments in the spotlight during the show to thank his other half for her support.

On the couch, co-host Sally Nugent asked Nadiya what had changed for Dan in the past week.

“Last week was quite special. We were really working hard, because it was a dance for Sarah,” said the professional partner. “So he was really putting pressure on himself.

“On Thursday [two days before the show] somehow everything wasn’t coming together, we couldn’t do it in one piece. We had a moment where we had a chat and I told him you just need to go there and believe in yourself. I said ‘I’m 100 percent sure you can do it’. Sometimes it just clicks and that’s what happened.”

Last Saturday, Strictly fans were moved after Dan performed the dance and dedicated it to his wife.

Sarah and the couple’s three children, Susanna, Jessica, and Chuck, also made their first appearance on the show on Saturday night to cheer him on during his rehearsals.

He said: “I’m going to gush over her for a moment, because she’s one of those people the more you know her the more you love her.

“I’ve known her and loved her for over half of my life.

“She’s absolutely amazing. She’s such a special person, I absolutely love her to bits and I just hope she enjoyed that.”

Meanwhile, Strictly judge Anton Du Beke said Dan could improve his movements by using his “lovely legs to take a longer stride across the floor”.