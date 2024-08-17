Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new landlady at Sheffield’s oldest pub says it is an ‘honour’ to become the latest custodian of the historic premises.

The Old Queens Head on Pond Hill, near Sheffield bus station, is recognised as the city’s oldest domestic building, with the impressive timber-framed premises reputedly dating back to 1475.

Lorna Croker became landlady there this month, with the pub now under new ownership, as part of WJS Pub Group.

Lorna Croker is the new landlady of the Old Queens Head pub, on Pond Hill, in what is Sheffield's oldest domestic building | National World

It had been operating on limited hours since early July but is now back open seven days a week, from 12pm each day until 11pm on weekdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Lorna said: "Everyone here's so lovely. It's such a chilled, laid-back pub, with a really friendly, happy atmosphere.

‘An absolute honour’

"It's an absolute honour to be the landlady of such a historic, iconic pub. I love it here.

"My brother Stuart is a regular who's mad about the history, and when I first walked in six months ago I immediately thought this is the sort of pub I want. When I saw the job advertised, I couldn't resist.

"It's been great getting to know the regulars and learning more about the history.”

Inside the Old Queens Head pub, in Sheffield, where Lorna Croker is the new landlady | National World

The Old Queens Head has a fascinating history.

It takes its name from Mary Queen of Scots, who was held captive in Sheffield for 14 years before her execution.

Legend has it that a secret tunnel once stretched from the building to Manor Lodge and was used by the royal prisoner.

History of the Old Queens Head

The Grade II-listed building was formerly a hunting lodge for the Earl of Shrewsbury and is said to have been the laundry for Sheffield Castle. It is understood to have first become an inn in the 1600s and was previously known as the Hall i' th' Ponds. There is some debate about whether the Old Queens Head is actually the oldest pub in Sheffield, with the Nailmakers Arms in Norton said to date back to 1638 and be the oldest pub in the city in continuous use.

The Old Queens Head pub building in Sheffield city centre dates back to 1475 | National World

Its rival claim, however, is muddied by the fact Norton was actually part of Derbyshire until the mid-20th century.

The Old Queens Head is reputed to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including a Civil War soldier who stands in front of the fireplace and has been spotted numerous times by drinkers.

Paranormal investigator

"The night before we opened, my friend, who does paranormal investigations, came round and it was an interesting night,” said Lorna.

"She said there was a lot of activity but because we've just moved in we've disturbed the energy. She had a ghost box and we're pretty sure we heard a ghost saying my name.

"Two mornings in a row I've come downstairs and the beer mats have been moved. I don't mind if there are ghosts. I feel so relaxed and comfortable here.

"I've been told there's a secret tunnel to the pub but I haven't found it yet. There are a few nooks and crannies in the cellar I've not managed to have a poke around in. My brother and I will have to go on a hunt for it at some point!"

Lorna told how she has worked at pubs for around 20 years, both in Bristol, where she lived for 18 years, and in her native Sheffield, at the Golden Plover, the Sportsman and the Hogshead in Hackenthorpe. But this is her first time running one. "The pub's running itself, really," she said. "I've come in and I've got someone knocking on the door every day saying can we do this event here.

"We've had three people wanting to do ghost hunts. We have a darts team coming on Mondays, Dungeons & Dragons role-playing sessions on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and a badminton team coming each week after playing at Ponds Forge.

"I just need to organise some live music, now our live music and entertainment licence has been updated."

Lorna added that the pub should start serving food in around two weeks, with the new chef working on the menu at the moment. She said it will feature pub classics like ploughman's lunches and pie and chips.

Asked about the unique setting, near the bus and railway stations, where the historic building is surrounded by modern properties, she said: "It's almost like it's not real. It looks like a little toy town building which has been plonked in the middle of all these newer Lego buildings."