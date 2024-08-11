Many of the city’s best-loved pubs have fascinating stories to tell, and you can soak up the history there while enjoying a pint.
Some of Sheffield’s most popular watering holes are hundreds of years old, with one dating back to 1475, and there are tales of ghosts, royal connections and even a secret tunnel. The stories behind how the pubs got their names also reveal much about Sheffield’s history.
Below are nine of the city’s oldest pubs, all of which have listed status due to the history of the buildings.
Some of Sheffield's oldest pubs, which between them have been standing for hundreds of years Photo: National World
2. The Albion
The Albion pub on London Road, just outside Sheffield city centre, is Grade II-listed. According to Historic England, it began life in the late 18th century as three houses before being converted into a pub. Today, it is particularly popular with Sheffield United fans and students. As well as a range of beers, it serves cocktails and pizzas, and it has a large, heated beer garden, where a colourful mural features several of the city's iconic buildings. Photo: Google
3. The Strines Inn
The Strines Inn on Mortimer Road in the pretty Sheffield village of Bradfield is Grade II-listed and according to Historic England dates back to the 17th century. The pub's website states that it was originally a manor house built in 1275 and was converted into an inn in 1771. The pub, which overlooks the Strines Reservoir, today serves a range of traditional pub favourites, features open fires and has an enclosed play area. Photo: Dean Atkins
4. The Norfolk Arms
The Norfolk Arms in Ringinglow Village, which resembles a castle, with its crenellated walls, is Grade II-listed and dates back to around 1840, according to Historic England. Standing atop a hill at the edge of the Peak District, its beer garden affords splendid views over the Mayfield Valley. According to the pub's website, it originally catered mostly for weary travellers looking for a place to stay on the Sheffield to Buxton turnpike road. They would refresh themselves with food, drink and sleep before continuing on their way - after paying their dues at the neighbouring Roundhouse toll booth. Today, the dog-friendly pub, which has a cosy log fire and serves cask ales and home-cooked food, is popular with walkers. Photo: Chris Etchells