4 . The Norfolk Arms

The Norfolk Arms in Ringinglow Village, which resembles a castle, with its crenellated walls, is Grade II-listed and dates back to around 1840, according to Historic England. Standing atop a hill at the edge of the Peak District, its beer garden affords splendid views over the Mayfield Valley. According to the pub's website, it originally catered mostly for weary travellers looking for a place to stay on the Sheffield to Buxton turnpike road. They would refresh themselves with food, drink and sleep before continuing on their way - after paying their dues at the neighbouring Roundhouse toll booth. Today, the dog-friendly pub, which has a cosy log fire and serves cask ales and home-cooked food, is popular with walkers. Photo: Chris Etchells