It may be one of Sheffield’s most historic pubs – but a few years ago the Nailmakers Arms was struggling.

After enduring the trials and tribulations of lockdown, the venue on Blackmoor Road, Norton, briefly closed as its then landlord left the post after nearly 10 years.

But its owners found a new face to run it, and, just over a year on, it is thriving. Andy Ashby took over the venue in June 2022. Since then, he has revamped the interior, brought in special food nights, big prize bingo and live music.

Andy knows about the history of the pub – but he thinks there are more important things than that when it comes to making the venue a success. Some say it dates back to 1638 and is the oldest ‘continuous use’ pub in the city. But it was part of Derbyshire until the middle of the 20th century, so was only in Sheffield for its more recent history, muddying the picture.

The Nailmakers Arms in Sheffield, has seen the interior revamped and has brought in special food nights, big prize bingo and live music. PIcture shows the bar

The current landlord knows Norton well though, having already been running one of its locals when he arrived at the Nailmakers last summer. He has run the Water Tower, around 150 yards down the road, for four years.

Taking over, he invested in the Nailmakers, ploughing money into improving the interior, while the brewery paid for structural improvements for things like wiring.

He said: “It’s a community pub. Things hadn’t been working for the previous landlord, who had the Covid pandemic to deal with. Anyone taking over would have had to have invested. But I think it is also down to knowing the area. It’s one thing investing, another knowing the clientele. I’ve got clients who come to both pubs, and there is footfall between them.”

Following its makeover, the Nailmakers now has log burners and a fresh look. It was briefly closed before re-opening with that new appearance. There is now a different specialist food night every evening, offering deals on food.

The Nailmakers Arms in SHeffield

For instance, Monday night is pizza night. Diners get two 12 inch pizza with chips for £10. There is also a curry night on Thursdays, with a choice of four curries, again at two for £10.

Wednesday is bingo night – with a £500 top prize for the winners which has proved popular. On top of that there is live music at the weekends.

Andy’s not shy about promoting the venue. Last weekend he dressed up in a full chicken costume and stood for three hours in the middle of a roundabout with a placard promoting their chicken dinner offer that was running for the Sunday. He’s going to do the same in future dressed as a Yorkshire pudding when beef is on. "It was good fun,” he said. “It did start to get cold after a while though.”

For Andy, it’s what’s going on now that is important and will keep the venue as a pub in the future, not merely its history. “I think a lot of people have gone in the and said it’s the oldest pub. People know that. But we have to take it to a modern format. Instead of three old men we’ve now for a community clientele. It was once seen as a man’s pub. We’ve changed that, because times have changed.”

Landlord Andy Ashby dressed up as a chicken and carried a placard to promote the Nailmakers Arms' pub chicken dinners

The Nailmakers Arms in Sheffield, has seen the interior revamped and has brought in special food nights, big prize bingo and live music. PIcture shows the inside, near the dart board

The Nailmakers Arms in Sheffield, has seen the interior revamped and has brought in special food nights, big prize bingo and live music. PIcture shows inside the pub

The Nailmakers Arms in Sheffield, has seen the interior revamped and has brought in special food nights, big prize bingo and live music. PIcture shows the menu

