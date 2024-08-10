Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From a new food menu to a games room, there are changes planned for this Sheffield city centre pub.

The Red Deer pub has long been a staple traditional cask ale pub in Sheffield city centre - and now its new landlord has revealed plans as it approaches its 200th year.

On Point Pubs has taken over the Pitt Street watering hole, and Jack Donnelly is now at the helm as the general manager of the site. He has been working for the firm since November 2023 at The Crown Inn in Elsecar.

The pub closed for 10 days from July 14 as it underwent a “general spruce up”, including new flooring and walls, restoration of the coal fireplaces, plus the sanding down and re-varnishing of the tables, Jack revealed.

Jack Donnelly is the new general manager at the Red Deer, on Pitt Street, Sheffield city centre. | National World

The work has achieved a brighter look that is sure to last to 2025 as the pub celebrates its 200th year anniversary.

Jack, aged 34, originally from Liverpool, said: “I’m loving it. It’s different because it’s in the city centre and it’s got a different vibe to The Crown Inn.

“It’s a slow start with it being the summer, but it’s nice to have some down time to get to grips with the business and to speak to regular customers about what they want to see moving forward.”

The pub is Cask Marque Accredited. | National World

The Red Deer has nine casks which are Cask Marque Accredited, and it serves a range of ales, bitters, ciders and bottled and canned drinks.

It has all its existing staff from the previous owners. These are assistant manager Emily Bower, supervisor Jack Wild, chef Rory Simons and Manuela Pereira in front of house.

There are plans to recruit a new chef as Rory is moving to Australia. They will help to revamp the current menu from September - but it will be continuing with its gluten-free and vegan offerings that the pub is known for.

Open mic nights will restart on Thursdays in the coming weeks, and a quiz take place every Tuesday. Other plans in the pipeline include a retro games room upstairs by the free-to-hire function room.

The refurbishment has retained the character of the historic pub | National World

Jack said: “We don’t know what the pub will end up becoming, especially in the current climate with pubs closing all the time. It’s really hard to constantly keep coming up with ideas that are outside the box and a bit more niche.”

He added: “I’m excited to be busier when the students come back. For me, the best part of the job is seeing people coming through the doors. We see all walks of life.”

A 10 per cent discount is available for both CAMRA members and those working in the hospitality industry.

View our video of the pub above with its refreshed look. For more information, please visit the pub’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewRedDeer