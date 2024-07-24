Hallcar Tavern: Old Sheffield pub could get new lease of life as community and faith centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The old Hallcar Tavern, on Carwood Grove, in Burngreave, has been standing empty for many years since it closed.
There were plans to convert the building into flats but new proposals have now been submitted to transform it into a community and faith centre, with a communal prayer area on the ground floor.
The Afghan Community Association says it wants to ‘breathe new life into a cherished local landmark’ by creating a ‘dynamic hub for social connection and cultural enrichment’.
The building would house various community activities as well as being used as a place of worship, states the planning application submitted to Sheffield City Council.
“By repurposing this iconic building, we aim to foster inclusivity, promote cultural exchange, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents in the surrounding area,” it adds.
The planning application describes how the front store would be demolished, a new entrance would be created and the bar counters inside would be removed. Parking would be provided for eight cars.
It states that the conversion ‘will enhance the visual appeal of the building while maintaining its historical charm’.
The Afghan Community Association says the community centre would provide a space for ‘educational, recreational and cultural activities aimed at youths’.
It adds: “The change of use will benefit the Afghan Community Association and the immediate community by improving social interaction.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.