The Anvil: Sheffield pub which closed due to 'unforeseen' circumstances confirms reopening date after makeover
The Anvil, on Stannington Road, has been shut for nearly two months, since Sunday, August 4.
It said at the time that it was closing ‘until further notice’ due to what it described as ‘unforeseen circumstances’.
It had inititally planned to reopen on August 30, under new management but with the same bar staff, but the date was pushed back.
Posting on Facebook at the time, the pub said: “It is with the determination, love, hard work and investment of local customers and staff, that we have reached negotiations with the brewery to re-open in order to maintain the safe social space we’ve always provided for our customers - whether they come in on their own and want a chat, or as part of a friendship group.”
In an update posted on Thursday, September 26, the pub said: “After a short delay, we are excited to announce that we will be reopening on Thursday 3rd October.
“We apologise for keeping our lovely friends and customers waiting, but we promise it will have been worth the wait! The Anvil has had a makeover and we can’t wait to have you all back!”
It said the pub would be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and would open from 3pm-11pm on Thursday, 12pm-12am on Friday and Saturday, and 12pm-11pm on Sunday.
A licensing application was submitted in August by the pub’s owner EI Group Ltd, with permission sought to supply alcohol until midnight Sunday to Thursday, and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.
