Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Sheffield pub which closed amid claims the operator wanted too much money is set to reopen after negotiations.

The Anvil in Stannington will be pulling pints again on Friday, August 30 with the same bar staff, but new management. It is also having a facelift, according to its Facebook page.

The boozer, on Stannington Road, closed on Sunday, August 4 after a day of discount drinks and a free buffet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, locals wondered if pub giant Stongegate was unable to find a new landlord because it was asking too much in rent.

The Anvil in Stannington is reopening after negotiations with the brewery. | Google

The firm responded, insisting it would reopen “in the coming weeks”. Now it has been confirmed.

The Anvil Facebook post adds: “It is with the determination, love, hard work and investment of local customers and staff, that we have reached negotiations with the brewery to reopen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, it was reported Stonegate was battling a £2.2bn debt pile, raising concerns about its future. It is Britain’s biggest put company and runs chains including the Slug and Lettuce and All Bar One.