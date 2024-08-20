Sheffield pubs: The Anvil in Stannington announces reopening date after 'negotiations'
The Anvil in Stannington will be pulling pints again on Friday, August 30 with the same bar staff, but new management. It is also having a facelift, according to its Facebook page.
The boozer, on Stannington Road, closed on Sunday, August 4 after a day of discount drinks and a free buffet.
At the time, locals wondered if pub giant Stongegate was unable to find a new landlord because it was asking too much in rent.
The firm responded, insisting it would reopen “in the coming weeks”. Now it has been confirmed.
The Anvil Facebook post adds: “It is with the determination, love, hard work and investment of local customers and staff, that we have reached negotiations with the brewery to reopen.”
In April, it was reported Stonegate was battling a £2.2bn debt pile, raising concerns about its future. It is Britain’s biggest put company and runs chains including the Slug and Lettuce and All Bar One.
