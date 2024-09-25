3 . The Grapes, Trippet Lane, Sheffield

The Grapes pub, on Trippet Lane, is probably best known as the venue for the Arctic Monkeys' first ever gig, on June 13, 2003. But you don't need to be a fan of the band to appreciate the unique charms of this popular Irish pub, which is famous for serving possibly Sheffield's best pint of Guinness. The Good Beer Guide 2025 describes it as having a 'nationally important' interior, consisting of a snug, lounge and pool room. It offers two cask beers, and bar food Monday to Saturday lunchtimes, the guide adds, with traditional Irish music in the back room six days a week | National World Photo: Dean Atkins