The latest edition of the drinkers’ bible features 79 pubs across South Yorkshire, with 14 of them being new entries, and 30 in Sheffield alone.
The 52nd edition of the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, which lists 4,500 watering holes across the country, is on sale now.
The book includes details about the range of drinks and food served at the various venues, along with snippets about their history, unique features and events like live music and quizzes.
It was compiled using information provided by thousnds of CAMRA volunteers who have visited the different pubs.
We’ve picked out nine of the best pubs from within Sheffield city centre which are featured in the Good Beer Guide 2025.
They range from historic watering holes to award-winning new bars which have opened in old shops or industrial premises.
1. The Bath Hotel, Victoria Street, Sheffield
The Bath Hotel, with its carefully restored 1930s interior, is described in the Good Beer Guide 2025 as 'nationally important'. There are usually three regular cask beers and three guest cask beers available, according to the guide, alongside light snacks. The distinctive corner pub, dating back to 1867, has a 4.4/5 rating from 688 Google reviews. It was named CAMRA’s Sheffield pub of the year for the city centre in 2024. | National World Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Dog & Partride, Trippet Lane, Sheffield
The Dog & Partride pub, on Trippet Lane, is described in the Good Beer Guide 2025 as a 'comfortable multi-roomed pub' with a darts board, a lounge which often hosts live music, and a popular quiz every Tuesday evening. It serves four changing beers, usually from local breweries, the guide adds. The Dog & Partridge was recently voted by The Star's readers as the pub every Sheffielder 'needs to visit', with one fan calling it a 'proper pub' with 'the best beer and food and ambiance in the city'. | Google Photo: Google
3. The Grapes, Trippet Lane, Sheffield
The Grapes pub, on Trippet Lane, is probably best known as the venue for the Arctic Monkeys' first ever gig, on June 13, 2003. But you don't need to be a fan of the band to appreciate the unique charms of this popular Irish pub, which is famous for serving possibly Sheffield's best pint of Guinness. The Good Beer Guide 2025 describes it as having a 'nationally important' interior, consisting of a snug, lounge and pool room. It offers two cask beers, and bar food Monday to Saturday lunchtimes, the guide adds, with traditional Irish music in the back room six days a week | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
4. The Old Shoe, Orchard Square
The Old Shoe bar, specialising in craft beers and ciders, opened in summer 2023 in the former Schuh store (see what they did there?) in Sheffield's Orchard Square shopping centre. The Good Beer Guide 2025 describes how two constantly changing cask ales are available and they produce their own cider on the premises. You can order food for collection from the Sheffield Plate food hall or Proove Pizza. | National World/Kirsty Hamilton Photo: National World/Kirsty Hamilton
