A popular community pub in Sheffield is set to close and has offered its apologies.

The Anvil, on Stannington Road between Hillsborough and Stannington village, will close on Wednesday, August 7 until further notice.

A Facebook post announcing the decision states it is due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The Anvil is offering discount drinks ahead of it closing in August | Google

There will be a 25 per cent discount on all drinks from this weekend and a free buffet from 6pm on the last day.

It adds: “Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

The Anvil is busy with locals at weekends and walkers and dog walkers during the week.