Sheffield pubs: The Anvil in Stannington announces discounted drinks ahead of shock closure
The Anvil, on Stannington Road between Hillsborough and Stannington village, will close on Wednesday, August 7 until further notice.
A Facebook post announcing the decision states it is due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
There will be a 25 per cent discount on all drinks from this weekend and a free buffet from 6pm on the last day.
It adds: “Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
The Anvil is busy with locals at weekends and walkers and dog walkers during the week.
It is part of the Stonegate empire which operates more than 4,000 pubs – including the Slug and Lettuce and All Bar One chains.
