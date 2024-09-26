The Rising Sun Hotel in the Whirlow area of the city has welcomed pub-goers back following a two-week refurbishment by Ember Inns pub group.

An Ember Inns spokesperson has said the Abbey Lane pub has undergone a complete transformation, and now boasts a “brighter, more contemporary aesthetic”. A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space are some of the new changes that have been made to provide guests with an enjoyable visit.

But that’s not all - the pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new dishes, including chicken schnitzel, vegan lasagne, cheese and bacon burger, and steaks.

There is also a fixed price Sunday lunch menu with up to three courses available, including the classic pub roast, with guests able to add a three sides bundle of cauliflower cheese, stuffing wrapped in bacon and yorkshire puddings.

The Rising Sun Hotel offers a fixed price menu with three courses available for £11.79 from 12pm to 5pm Monday – Friday, and £14.99 after 5pm, Monday – Friday.

Sally Knight, general manager at The Rising Sun Hotel, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome guests, both familiar faces and new friends, to experience our pub’s new look, whilst keeping the cosy feel of The Rising Sun Hotel we all know and love.”

The Rising Sun is a dog-friendly pub located close to Millhouses Park and Ecclesall Woods, and has free car parking on site. It is open every day of the week, providing a place to refuel, relax, or try the Wednesday pub quiz.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look The Rising Sun Hotel, please click here.

September is Food and Drink Month in The Star, where we are championing the city’s hospitality industry.

1 . The Rising Sun The Rising Sun team are back in business after a two-week closure for a refurbishment by pub group Ember Inns. | The Rising Sun Photo Sales

2 . The Rising Sun The refurbishment has given the pub a brighter interior. | The Rising Sun Photo Sales

3 . The Rising Sun The pub is open seven days a week from around midday until late in the evening. Check the pub's website for its exact opening times. | The Rising Sun Photo Sales