Sheffield pub can go on using city park land for beer garden at reduced cost

The Waggon and Horses, Sheffield, will be allowed to continue to lease part of Millhouses Park for an outdoor seating area. Credit: Google Maps

A Sheffield pub can continue to use land in Millhouses Park for an outdoor seating area after a lease was agreed at a reduced cost after the firm that ran it went out of business.

Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee agreed to the changes today (September 23). The discussion partly took place in a closed session because of the commercially sensitive nature of the discussion.

The committee agreed in August 2023 to the 10-year lease of an area of park land for a beer garden and outdoor bar area at the Waggon and Horses pub. Council interim head of property Angela Glentworth told the committee that the day after the lease was signed, True North Brew went into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report to the committee said that the company’s assets, which included the leasehold interest in the Waggon and Horses, were sold to Cocktails and Craft Beers Limited, of which Kane Yeardley is a director.

Mr Yeardley, who is a well-known Sheffield licensed trade businessman, was also a director of TNB, the report said. Cocktails and Craft Beers Limited has since changed its name to True North Brew Co Ltd (TNBCo), it added.

Ms Glentworth said: “It’s widely acknowledged that the pub industry continues to operate in a challenging economic environment. Increased costs have been coupled with a reduction in demand due to the cost-of-living crisis.”

Turnover

The report said: “After months of negotiations, a final offer was made by TBNCo on the basis that trading has been poorer than anticipated. The projected additional turnover of £200,000 pa has not been achieved, and their position is that the revised offer reflects the difficult trading environment in which pubs are currently operating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Glentworth said that the company has offered to end the sale of takeaway ice cream, which would help the park ice cream van operator.

Coun Martin Phipps asked about the company’s offer to purchase a piece of accessible play equipmnt for the park. He was told that had already been dropped when the lease was signed last year.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed asked on behalf of the Friends of Millhouses Park whether the first three years of backdated rent would still be ringfenced for the benefit of the park, as had previously been promised.

Impact

Ruth Bell, head of parks and countryside, said that the agreement will be honoured. “The first three years (of rent) received from True North Brew Co will go directly into the park so residents can see a clear impact on that green space being used.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report stated: “The addition of this facility in the park may encourage further use of the park including allowing people to stay in the green space longer than they otherwise would. These things would be of benefit to the public.”

It also noted an alternative option that was rejected by councillors: “Withdraw the offer of a lease and seek to take back possession of the site. This does still remain an option for the council.

“TNBCo have threatened to bring a legal action against the council to recoup the costs of their investment, estimated by TNBCo at circa £165,000. There is no detail of the basis of any claim by the new company and how it would recover money spent by the company that is now in administration.”