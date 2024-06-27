Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield village pub is set to reopen after a £198,000 revamp after more than a year closed.

The Black Bull in Ecclesfield will be turned into a ‘family-friendly local with a pretty garden’ and welcome punters again from the end of July.

The venue closed in March last year. Now, Heineken-owned Star Pubs says the village’s pub scene is seeing a resurgence, and it is ‘pleased to be playing our part’.

Barnsley licensees Simon Woodcock and Richard Hepplestone. who run five other pubs across South Yorkshire, will run it.

Their ambition is to build a reputation for superb beer and state-of-the-art equipment is being installed to ensure “consistently perfect pints.”

Simon, a former customer of The Black Bull in the 1980s and 90s, said: “The Black Bull was thriving in its heyday. We want to save it and bring it back up to scratch as a fantastic local. There’s massive affection for the pub in the village and there’s been lots of concern for its future. It’s terrific to have so much support for the pub’s revival – it shows just how much people still value a good local.”

The pub, which is thought to date back to the early 1800s, will feature seats in a cobbled courtyard and three zones inside: carpeted lounge, bar and games room with pool, darts and screens showing sport.

The business partners say they have lot of activities planned to help reinstate The Black Bull as a hub of village life.

Lorna Willoughby, Star Pubs’ investment manager for Yorkshire, said: “The Ecclesfield pub scene struggled post the pandemic but is now seeing a resurgence, and we’re pleased to be playing our part. The Black Bull will look amazing when the works are completed; we’re changing everything from the furniture to the flooring, and will be making the most of its location with tables providing views of the church opposite. The garden gets lots of sun, so it will be a lovely spot to enjoy the rest of the summer.”