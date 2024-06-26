Sheffield pubs: Landlords leave The Holly Bush after four months leaving locals in shock
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Holly Bush on Hollins Lane, Rivelin, needs new managers after Luke Hall and Abbey finished on Sunday.
The couple took over at the end of February.
In a farewell message Luke said: “Abbey and I have cherished our time here and will miss everyone deeply….thank you for your continued support and understanding.”
Follow the latest headlines, team news, and breaking news from Sheffield Wednesday with The Star’s free daily football newsletter
Responding on Facebook, one customer said: “Sorry to see you going after this short period. All the best to you. Hope you enjoy your new venture.”
Another said: “That was quick.”
The couple announced their arrival in February offering a warm welcome, good times, great company and quality drinks.
They laid on events including disco karaoke, Yorkshire-themed Family Fortunes and darts and welcomed everyone from walkers with dogs to bikers.
A spokesperson for owner Star Pubs said: “There has been a change of manager at the pub but the pub is open as normal with the same operating company running it.”
It is advertising for landlords with ‘estimated minimum ingoing’ costs of £10,079, annual rent of £18,949 and £300,000 turnover.
It states the customer base is made up of ‘elderly couples and mature singles’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.