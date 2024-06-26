Sheffield pubs: Landlords leave The Holly Bush after four months leaving locals in shock

David Walsh
By David Walsh
Published 26th Jun 2024, 08:27 BST
The landlords of a Sheffield pub have left after just four months, leaving locals in shock.

The Holly Bush on Hollins Lane, Rivelin, needs new managers after Luke Hall and Abbey finished on Sunday.

The couple took over at the end of February.

In a farewell message Luke said: “Abbey and I have cherished our time here and will miss everyone deeply….thank you for your continued support and understanding.”

The landlords have left The Holly Bush in Rivelin after just four monthsThe landlords have left The Holly Bush in Rivelin after just four months
The landlords have left The Holly Bush in Rivelin after just four months | Google

Responding on Facebook, one customer said: “Sorry to see you going after this short period. All the best to you. Hope you enjoy your new venture.”

Another said: “That was quick.”

The couple announced their arrival in February offering a warm welcome, good times, great company and quality drinks.

They laid on events including disco karaoke, Yorkshire-themed Family Fortunes and darts and welcomed everyone from walkers with dogs to bikers.

A spokesperson for owner Star Pubs said: “There has been a change of manager at the pub but the pub is open as normal with the same operating company running it.”

It is advertising for landlords with ‘estimated minimum ingoing’ costs of £10,079, annual rent of £18,949 and £300,000 turnover.

It states the customer base is made up of ‘elderly couples and mature singles’.

