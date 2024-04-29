Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield pub was forced to close after burglars cut through three locks and window security bars to break in.

The Harlequin on Nursery Street stayed shut for a clean up on Sunday evening following a raid in the early hours.

Sheffield pub The Harlequin on Nursery Street has been broken into for the third time in 16 months.

Landlady Liz Aspden said burglars also broke a kitchen window to get in and, following a night of rain, the pub was freezing cold and damp.

It was the third time in 16 months it had been targeted, she added.

She posted: “They cut the security bars on the outside of the window and also cut three locks off the back gate to get into the back yard.

“I’m obviously very cross, especially about the fact that Nursery Street has been left to get so derelict that this sort of behaviour has become prevalent around here.”

A police Crime Scene Investigator attended on Sunday afternoon, she added.

Ginger Jones, replying on X, said: “Sorry this happened to you. It’s a lovely pub and with how tough things are for pubs at the moment, it’s the last thing you need.”

News of the burglary may also concern developers planning multi-million pound apartment blocks on Nursery Street. It has been designated a new ‘core neighbourhood’ by Sheffield City Council.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11:32am on 28 April to report a burglary at the Harlequin Pub on Nursery Street.

