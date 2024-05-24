Sheffield pubs: Barlow village boozer with incredible views for sale and could become a home
A country pub near Sheffield with incredible views is for sale for the first time in 42 years - and could become a home.
The Hare and Hounds in Barlow was well known for its flower baskets in summer and traditional interior, little changed since the 1950s and 60s.
The property on Commonside Road is on the edge of the village and has amazing views towards the Peak District.
It closed in March 2020 and has never reopened. The owner died in 2022, according to property agent Martin Nicholson. Now it is for sale for the first time since 1982.
He said: “The property is still licensed, but needs much care, attention and investment should it open again as a public house.”
It may have an alternative use, subject to planning, he added.
Barlow is a popular village in Derbyshire between Chesterfield and Sheffield and just outside the Peak District.