It is on the market for the first time since 1982 but has been closed for four years

A country pub near Sheffield with incredible views is for sale for the first time in 42 years - and could become a home.

The Hare and Hounds in Barlow was well known for its flower baskets in summer and traditional interior, little changed since the 1950s and 60s.

The old Hare and Hounds in Barlow has incredible views.

The property on Commonside Road is on the edge of the village and has amazing views towards the Peak District.

It closed in March 2020 and has never reopened. The owner died in 2022, according to property agent Martin Nicholson. Now it is for sale for the first time since 1982.

He said: “The property is still licensed, but needs much care, attention and investment should it open again as a public house.”

It may have an alternative use, subject to planning, he added.