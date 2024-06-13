Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"It maintains the standards to which many others aspire"

A legendary Sheffield boozer has been hailed the best pub in Sheffield for a record-annihilating 17th time.

The Kelham Island Tavern, on Russell Street, has won CAMRA’s top title - Overall Pub of the Year 2024 - yet again.

The record breaking Kelham Island Tavern. Top right: former landlord, Trevor Wraith. Other photos: landlords Louise Singleton and Josh Jepson, receive certificates from CAMRA officials. | Other

The Campaign for Real Ale says the 17 wins are “highly unlikely” to be overtaken - the pub with the second highest number is the Fat Cat, also in Kelham Island, with four.

The Tavern’s record includes an eight-year winning streak, between 2004 and 2011, and six back-to-back wins from 2013 to 2018. It was also CAMRA National Pub of the Year two years running, in 2008 and 2009, and has been Yorkshire Pub of the Year five times.

Judges scored it on range of beer and quality, staff and service, decor, cleanliness and atmosphere.

Paul Manning, chair of the Campaign for Real Ale in Sheffield, said the beer range was “consistently excellent” - including 13 cask - and the pub had helped make Kelham a tourist attraction.

He added: “Over the last 22 years, the pub has continued to thrive and, since 2019, under the management of Josh and Louise, it has continued to offer a wide range of both cask and craft keg beers always including a porter and stout along with many IPA’s and bitters. It has an excellent rear beer garden and the pub maintains the standards to which many others aspire.”

Credited with helping to turn Kelham Island into a trendy destination, today the Kelham Island Tavern on Russell Street is sandwiched between new flats. | national world

Constructed in the 1830s as part of a terrace, it originally operated as the Sawmaker. It was later renamed the White Hart, and in 1995 became the Kelham Island Tavern.

It closed in 1999 before being refurbished by Trevor Wraith with the help of Lewis Gonda and reopened in 2001 with Trevor as landlord. He retired in 2018. Since then it has been run by Louise Singleton and partner Josh Jepson.

As well as winning CAMRA’s top title 17 times since 1982, it is credited with helping to turn Kelham Island into a trendy destination. Today it is sandwiched between new flats.

The Campaign for Real Ale was set up in 1971 to fight the homogenisation of the British brewing industry.