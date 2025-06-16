Sheffield has been hailed the UK’s best ‘pub city’ thanks to the number of breweries, walkable city centre, tram system and great pubs.

The Times said London had the most pubs but Sheffield “beats anywhere down south.”

Pub crawls are a quick and simple proposition thanks to the walkable city centre and a “wonderful” tram system to interesting satellite districts, such as Kelham Island, according to beer writer Pete Brown.

CAMRA Sheffield members in the Bath Hotel. | Kevin Thompson

Meanwhile, the city has more breweries per head than any other, offering a wide variety of classic and modern local brews.

He added: “Sheffield was of course the centre of the British steel industry, which was built around ‘little mesters’: small, independent craftsmen working in clusters of workshops.

“The mesters may be long gone but their spirit of independence, sometimes manifested as grumpy stubbornness, still defines the city’s culture. There are those who won’t want to see this published — “showing off” is a crime in South Yorkshire — but beer is the second biggest driver of tourism into the area.”

He lists eight pubs that help justfity the ‘best pub city’ claim including The Bath Hotel, The Crow Inn, The Dog & Partridge, Fat Cat, Kelham Island Tavern, Sheffield Tap, Shakespeare’s and The Wellington.

Last week, The Times hailed St Mars of the Desert in Attercliffe as one of the best tap rooms - bars attached to breweries - in the country.