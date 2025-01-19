Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A micro pub with a bohemian atmosphere has been hailed the best in Sheffield.

The Two & Six on Snig Hill won CAMRA’s Pub of the Month Award for January.

The brainchild of Juliet Portchmouth and Daniel Carter, it is nestled in units on Snig Hill, next to their very own art gallery. It has been open for a year.

Sheffield CAMRA chairman Paul Manning, left, presents Juliet Portchmouth and Daniel Carter with their January Pub of the Month Award. | CAMRA

Kevin Thompson of CAMRA said it had a good range of four cask real ales and two ciders, as well as wines and spirits.

He added: “The decor and lighting gives it a very bohemian atmosphere, especially in the evening. Saturday afternoons normally sees local musicians jamming various songs to entertain customers.”

It also has four beers on keg including a lager.

It is closed Monday and Tuesday.

The pub on Snig Hill has a bohemian atmosphere and a good range of cask ale, CAMRA says. | CaMRa

The Two & Six has a 4.7 rating out of five from 67 Google reviews.

Two recent five-star reviews include Eli Stanf, who said: “Lovely little find, fantastic choice of ales with a lovely welcoming atmosphere and really decent pricing. Some gluten free options too which was nice to see!”

Kate Hadfield said: “A hidden gem. Well worth several visits. Great range of real ales, well served! Friendly staff too.”