Sheffield pubs: St Mars of the Desert hailed one of the best brewery taprooms in UK
The Times produced a list ‘Eight of the UK’s best brewery taprooms — chosen by our expert’ which includes the brewery of St Mars of the Desert.
It was picked by the newspaper’s beer expert Pete Brown among his ‘favourite brewery bars serving beer within feet of the vats’.
He wrote: “More than a third of UK breweries now have their own taproom. Most are in industrial settings with minimal creature comforts, but it’s worth it to drink the beer a few yards from where it was brewed, and maybe even spot the brewers at work.”
St Mars of the Desert is based at 90 Stevenson Road, Attercliffe, and is famous for its outstanding ales.
Mr Brown wrote: “It’s not that easy to get to Smod from the centre of Sheffield but hundreds of people make the journey each week, many hoping to see Grimbold, the brewery dog.
“The founders, Dann Paquette and Martha Holley-Paquette, maintain an intimate family feel. Tiny old workshops hunched around a yard have been turned into a cosy space with fairy lights and hopbind around the front door.
“The beers, expert takes on trad European styles, are excellent. Bottle-conditioned Jack D’Or is a spicy, agricultural take on Belgian saison.”
The firm’s website states: “Our beers are all brewed and packaged by us (Dann & Martha) in our small brewery in Sheffield, and you’ll find us working behind the bar too.
“Our beers are made with our own experiences in mind, designed for fun times. They’re never the same twice, which they have in common with all the good things in life.”
