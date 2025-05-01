Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub that combines “accessibility with bravery” in its huge selection of drinks has been hailed the best in Sheffield.

The Old Shoe in Orchard Square specialises in own-brewed ciders and unusual cask and keg beers.

It also sells artisan ciders, unorthodox wines from natural producers and overlooked regions and fruit wines fermented from unexpected ingredients.

Dave Pickersgill, Sheffield CAMRA heritage officer, centre, presents the cider pub of the year award to Mike Pomranz, left, and Nath Nehir of The Old Shoe. | Camra

Additionally, the bar has four fridges stocked with beers, ciders, wines, and more, ready for takeaway.

It was launched by Matt Beety, owner of The Bear on Abbeydale Road, and Mike Pomranz, former owner of The Cider Hole in Kelham, in 2023.

At the time, Matt said: “At The Old Shoe we are combining accessibility with bravery. We also have the team to enthusiastically guide you to make the right choice: people with an interest in all types of drinks who want you to try new things, find new favourites, and overall, enjoy your experience at The Shoe.”

Now it has been named Sheffield CAMRA ‘Cider Pub of the Year’ for 2025.

As well its cider offer, judges noted the bar stocks locally-roasted coffee and non-alcholic drinks. It also has a vinyl record collection that plays in the background and a monthly comedy night.

The Old Shoe is also expanding into the upstairs of the building.

In December, it applied for a licence for a bar called ‘Not Open Dont Come’.

The application, submitted to Sheffield City Council, requested permission to open until 2.30am on Friday and Saturday nights and until 1.30am on other days of the week.

A planning application has also been submitted by Mr Pomranz to change the use of the empty first floor space, which was previously used as a storage and break room for the Schuh shoe store which was beneath, to a bar.

The application states that the new bar would have one full-time employee and six part-time members of staff.