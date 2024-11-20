Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield brewery has opened the first micropub in an up-and-coming independent shopping neighbourhood.

No.3 Sharrow is a small boozer in a strip of shops at the heart of trendy Sharrow Vale.

Based at 354 Sharrow Vale Road, it is the third licensed premises belonging to Loxley Brewery and has three of its ales on cask, seven keg beers and a “unique solid wood bar top.”

Bosses said after the success of The Wisewood Inn on Loxley Road and The Raven Inn, Walkley, it was time to bring “some of the charm and aesthetics” to the south side of the city.

Sharrow Vale is enjoying a boom thanks to the ‘shop local’ movement. Almost all units are taken and it has expanded to Dyson Place which has restaurants and shops.

The area has long been home to established pubs The Lescar and the Porter Brook. No.3 Sharrow is the first micropub.

Stephen Wesley started the business October 2015 when he purchased the Wisewood Inn. Two years later he installed a brewery in the old garage space underneath the pub.

Today Loxley Brewery beers are available at the three pubs and other free houses in Sheffield.