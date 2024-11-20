Sheffield pubs: No.3 Sharrow is first real ale micropub in trendy Sharrow Vale

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 20th Nov 2024, 05:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Sheffield brewery has opened the first micropub in an up-and-coming independent shopping neighbourhood.

No.3 Sharrow is a small boozer in a strip of shops at the heart of trendy Sharrow Vale.

Based at 354 Sharrow Vale Road, it is the third licensed premises belonging to Loxley Brewery and has three of its ales on cask, seven keg beers and a “unique solid wood bar top.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bosses said after the success of The Wisewood Inn on Loxley Road and The Raven Inn, Walkley, it was time to bring “some of the charm and aesthetics” to the south side of the city.

No.3 Sharrow is a new real ale micropub at the heart of trendy Sharrow Vale.No.3 Sharrow is a new real ale micropub at the heart of trendy Sharrow Vale.
No.3 Sharrow is a new real ale micropub at the heart of trendy Sharrow Vale. | NW

Sharrow Vale is enjoying a boom thanks to the ‘shop local’ movement. Almost all units are taken and it has expanded to Dyson Place which has restaurants and shops.

Follow every kick, transfer move and match day update, when you sign up to our free daily Sheffield United newsletter

The area has long been home to established pubs The Lescar and the Porter Brook. No.3 Sharrow is the first micropub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Wesley started the business October 2015 when he purchased the Wisewood Inn. Two years later he installed a brewery in the old garage space underneath the pub.

Today Loxley Brewery beers are available at the three pubs and other free houses in Sheffield.

Related topics:PubsSheffieldRestaurants

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice