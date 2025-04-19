Sheffield pubs: The Rising Sun, owned by Abbeydale Brewery, wins CAMRA's Pub of the Year for third time
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Rising Sun on Fulwood Road has 13 cask ales and guest rotations and is owned by Sheffield brewery Abbeydale.
Members of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, voted it Pub of the Year Sheffield West for 2025.
It was also Sheffield & District Pub of the Year in 2022 and Pub of the Year for Sheffield West in 2023.
As well as cask and keg beers, the pub’s website states it has ‘an ever-changing cider selection, a carefully-curated wine list, a large range of quality spirits and plenty of non-alcoholic options too’.
It has two large rooms with a log burning fire separating them, a large beer garden but ‘best of all’, according to CAMRA, up to 13 cask ales with Abbeydale and guest rotations, including Abbeydale 6% Holy Water, last seen more than 10 years ago.
The original Rising Sun opened in 1859, the current establishment was built on a new site in 1904 to enable the widening of Fulwood Road for electric trams.
Dave Pickersgill, CAMRA member and editor of Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs, researched its history and found the first mention in the 1859 General Directory of Sheffield.
The name is said to have been chosen for pubs facing east and receiving the early-morning sun, which the original building did.
It was moved a few yards when Fulwood Road was widened to fit electric tram lines after Sheffield Town Trustees agreed to provide the land free to Sheffield Corporation in return for the demolition and reconstruction of the pub, Mr Pickersgill wrote.
The existing building opened in July 1904 and was operated by the Sheffield Public House Trust Company.
Mid-century, the licence was taken over by the Courage group. In July 1992, the University of Sheffield Students’ Union took over the pub. Abbeydale Brewery took ownership just before Christmas 2005.
An extensive refurbishment took place in 2014, with the addition of a full kitchen and a glass-roofed extension creating the ‘wonderful, welcoming and spacious venue’ of today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.