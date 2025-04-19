Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Real ale fans have hailed a popular Sheffield pub ‘pub of year’ for the third time.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rising Sun on Fulwood Road has 13 cask ales and guest rotations and is owned by Sheffield brewery Abbeydale.

Members of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, voted it Pub of the Year Sheffield West for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also Sheffield & District Pub of the Year in 2022 and Pub of the Year for Sheffield West in 2023.

The Rising Sun general manager, Garry Raynes, right, receiving the 'Pub of the Year Sheffield West 2025' award from Sheffield CAMRA heritage officer Dave Pickersgill. | CAMRA

As well as cask and keg beers, the pub’s website states it has ‘an ever-changing cider selection, a carefully-curated wine list, a large range of quality spirits and plenty of non-alcoholic options too’.

It has two large rooms with a log burning fire separating them, a large beer garden but ‘best of all’, according to CAMRA, up to 13 cask ales with Abbeydale and guest rotations, including Abbeydale 6% Holy Water, last seen more than 10 years ago.

The original Rising Sun opened in 1859, the current establishment was built on a new site in 1904 to enable the widening of Fulwood Road for electric trams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Pickersgill, CAMRA member and editor of Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs, researched its history and found the first mention in the 1859 General Directory of Sheffield.

The name is said to have been chosen for pubs facing east and receiving the early-morning sun, which the original building did.

It was moved a few yards when Fulwood Road was widened to fit electric tram lines after Sheffield Town Trustees agreed to provide the land free to Sheffield Corporation in return for the demolition and reconstruction of the pub, Mr Pickersgill wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing building opened in July 1904 and was operated by the Sheffield Public House Trust Company.

Mid-century, the licence was taken over by the Courage group. In July 1992, the University of Sheffield Students’ Union took over the pub. Abbeydale Brewery took ownership just before Christmas 2005.

An extensive refurbishment took place in 2014, with the addition of a full kitchen and a glass-roofed extension creating the ‘wonderful, welcoming and spacious venue’ of today.