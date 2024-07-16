Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known entrepreneur based in Sheffield city centre is continuing to build the city’s reputation for culinary excellence.

Sheffield was declared the UK’s ‘foodie capital’ outside of London by Accor last year, and the recent opening of the Cambridge St Collective, Europe’s largest purpose-built food court, shows the city’s giant appetite for food continues to grow.

This transformation is in no small part due to the efforts of local entrepreneurs like Kelvin Quick, whose award-winning businesses, China Red and ALS Gongcha Sheffield, are making waves far beyond the boundaries of the city.

ALS Gongcha Sheffield, Kelvin's bubble tea shop, has recently been honoured with the coveted 2024 Golden Chopsticks Award for best sweet treats. It highlights the shop’s contribution to the ever-growing Asian dessert scene.

The Eyre Street store offers a variety of flavours, and uses fresh tea leaves, tapioca pearls, and authentic Asian ingredients such as matcha and taro root.

Kelvin said: "We are incredibly honoured to receive the Golden Chopsticks Award for best sweet treats.

"This award is a testament to our team’s hard work and passion for delivering the best bubble tea experience.

“We’re proud to contribute to Sheffield’s hospitality sector and look forward to Sheffield continuing to attract people from the wider region as the city centre’s regeneration gathers pace.”

Kelvin's culinary excellence doesn’t stop at sweet treats. His China Red restaurant, which was founded 18 years ago on Rockingham Gate, was awarded the Golden Panda Award for best Sichuan restaurant earlier this year.

This recognition celebrates China Red's mastery of Sichuan cuisine, renowned for its bold flavours and intricate preparation techniques.

Over the years, the restaurant has attracted celebrity endorsements, including visits from snooker legends such as Steve Davies during the World Snooker Championships. Kelvin also plays a significant role in the annual Lunar New Year celebrations in the city.

Kelvin Quick's entrepreneurial efforts have earned significant recognition and contributed to creating unique dining experiences that highlight cultural heritage and innovation.

Thanks to his ventures, Sheffield is increasingly being recognised not just for its historical and cultural importance, but also for its diverse and vibrant food scene.