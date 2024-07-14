From Mexican tacos, to Italy’s spaghetti carbonara, we have listed seven venues in our wonderful city that serve the nation’s favourite dishes. These restaurants and pubs all have a high rating on TripAdvisor too, so you don’t need to worry about being disappointed.
1. Paella at La Parrilla
Paella was revealed as Brits' best-loved holiday meal. La Parrilla Tapas Bar & Grill, on Sharrow Vale Road, is just one venue you can visit in Sheffield to get your fix of this Spanish rice meal, with chicken, chorizo and/or seafood. (Photo for illustrative purposes) | National World / stock.adobe.com
2. Tacos at Street Food Chef
Tacos are another favourite among Brits - and these can be found at one of the two highly-rated Street Food Chef venues in the city. On Arundel Street, or Sharrow Vale Road, you can choose from a range of meaty , veggie and vegan fillings. (Photo for illustrative purposes) | National World/ Jimmy Macks
3. Carbonara at Vito's Italian Restaurant
Spaghetti carbonara is a firm choice for many when on holiday. This iconic pasta dish is made with pancetta, eggs, hard cheese, and olive oil - and Vito's Italian Restaurant, on South Road, is just one of the highly-rated places you can visit to get this. (Photo for illustrative purposes) | stock.adobe.com / National World
4. Olives at Olive Restaurant
Yes, Olive Restaurant, on Ecclesall Road, is one of the places in the city where you can order olives. While they might not be everybody's cup of tea, olives are certainly a staple of warm subtropical climates. With a bowl of these, you can close your eyes and be transported to the likes of Greece, Portugal, Italy or Spain. (Photo for illustrative purposes) | Google/ stock.adobe.com
