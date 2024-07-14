7 Sheffield restaurants where you can enjoy your favourite meals from abroad, from France to Mexico

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 14th Jul 2024, 07:13 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’ve got the holiday blues, or you’ve not managed to book a trip away this summer, you may be pleased to hear that you don’t have to travel far to find your favourite international dishes.

A poll by unearthedⓇ recently revealed the top seven foods that the British public love to eat while on holiday - and you can find these right here in Sheffield.

From Mexican tacos, to Italy’s spaghetti carbonara, we have listed seven venues in our wonderful city that serve the nation’s favourite dishes. These restaurants and pubs all have a high rating on TripAdvisor too, so you don’t need to worry about being disappointed.

Check out our suggestions below before booking your table.

Paella was revealed as Brits' best-loved holiday meal. La Parrilla Tapas Bar & Grill, on Sharrow Vale Road, is just one venue you can visit in Sheffield to get your fix of this Spanish rice meal, with chicken, chorizo and/or seafood. (Photo for illustrative purposes)

1. Paella at La Parrilla

Paella was revealed as Brits' best-loved holiday meal. La Parrilla Tapas Bar & Grill, on Sharrow Vale Road, is just one venue you can visit in Sheffield to get your fix of this Spanish rice meal, with chicken, chorizo and/or seafood. (Photo for illustrative purposes) | National World / stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Tacos are another favourite among Brits - and these can be found at one of the two highly-rated Street Food Chef venues in the city. On Arundel Street, or Sharrow Vale Road, you can choose from a range of meaty , veggie and vegan fillings. (Photo for illustrative purposes)

2. Tacos at Street Food Chef

Tacos are another favourite among Brits - and these can be found at one of the two highly-rated Street Food Chef venues in the city. On Arundel Street, or Sharrow Vale Road, you can choose from a range of meaty , veggie and vegan fillings. (Photo for illustrative purposes) | National World/ Jimmy Macks

Photo Sales
Spaghetti carbonara is a firm choice for many when on holiday. This iconic pasta dish is made with pancetta, eggs, hard cheese, and olive oil - and Vito's Italian Restaurant, on South Road, is just one of the highly-rated places you can visit to get this. (Photo for illustrative purposes)

3. Carbonara at Vito's Italian Restaurant

Spaghetti carbonara is a firm choice for many when on holiday. This iconic pasta dish is made with pancetta, eggs, hard cheese, and olive oil - and Vito's Italian Restaurant, on South Road, is just one of the highly-rated places you can visit to get this. (Photo for illustrative purposes) | stock.adobe.com / National World

Photo Sales
Yes, Olive Restaurant, on Ecclesall Road, is one of the places in the city where you can order olives. While they might not be everybody's cup of tea, olives are certainly a staple of warm subtropical climates. With a bowl of these, you can close your eyes and be transported to the likes of Greece, Portugal, Italy or Spain. (Photo for illustrative purposes)

4. Olives at Olive Restaurant

Yes, Olive Restaurant, on Ecclesall Road, is one of the places in the city where you can order olives. While they might not be everybody's cup of tea, olives are certainly a staple of warm subtropical climates. With a bowl of these, you can close your eyes and be transported to the likes of Greece, Portugal, Italy or Spain. (Photo for illustrative purposes) | Google/ stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ItalyPubsRestaurantsTripAdvisor
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice