Sheffield's 9 best restaurants, according to Good Food Guide

New and established restaurants around the city are cooking up creative dishes marrying the best local produce with global flavours.
The Good Food Guide, the more accessible and affordable rival to the Michelin Guide, has named its pick of the many excellent places to eat within Sheffield.
Below are the nine best restaurants within the city, according to the Good Food Guide, which rates them based on their uniqueness, deliciousness, warmth and strength of recommendation.
Located around Sheffield, including the city centre, Kelham Island, Ecclesall Road, Nether Edge and Hillsborough, they include Italian, Indian and modern British restaurants.
There were 10 restaurants on the list but one of the Good Food Guide’s top picks, the wonderful Tonco, on Dyson Place in Sharrow, sadly closed earlier this year.
1. Urban Choola
Urban Choola, on Ecclesall Road, is one of Sheffield's best-loved Indian restaurants, with an impressive 4.5/5 Google reviews rating. The Good Food Guide loved its 'inviting mix of curry-house stalwarts and less predictable dishes', calling it a 'local gem'. Among the most popular dishes there is the dahi puri - crispy shells which are made with semolina and wheat flour, filled with boiled chickpeas and potatoes, and topped with homemade mint chutney, tamarind chutney, sweet yoghurt and shavings of gram flour called sev. | National World/Google Photo: National World/Google
2. No Name
No Name opened at a small, converted shop in 2017 and specialises in modern British cooking, focusing on seasonal and local ingredients. The Good Food Guide loves the 'eccentric touches' at the bijou bistro - which is bring-your-own alcohol, with a £3 corkage fee - and the delicious dishes which it says show 'plenty of ambition, creativity and individual character'. | National World Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Domo
Domo, which is one of Sheffield's most popular Italian resturants, has been bringing a taste of Sardinia to trendy Kelham Island since 2019. The Good Food Guide loves the 'generous, hearty, bold and crowd-pleasing food' there, awarding the restaurant a 'good' rating for uniqueness, deliciousness and warmth. | Submit Photo: Submitted
4. Tamper Coffee
Tamper Coffee, located in a former silversmiths, in the heart of Sheffield's Cultural Industries Quarter, has been described as one of the best brunch spots in the UK. The New Zealand-inspired menu ranges from traditional fare like the Big Kiwi, the Antipodean answer to the full English, to more unusual dishes such as the chilli crab scrambled eggs and the Karaage chicken with pickled ginger and Japanese cabbage waffle. The coffee is also excellent, as are the cocktails and other drinks. The Good Food Guide praised the dishes, which it said come 'freighted with flavour'. | Google Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.