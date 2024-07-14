Sheffield's 9 best restaurants, according to Good Food Guide

4 . Tamper Coffee

Tamper Coffee, located in a former silversmiths, in the heart of Sheffield's Cultural Industries Quarter, has been described as one of the best brunch spots in the UK. The New Zealand-inspired menu ranges from traditional fare like the Big Kiwi, the Antipodean answer to the full English, to more unusual dishes such as the chilli crab scrambled eggs and the Karaage chicken with pickled ginger and Japanese cabbage waffle. The coffee is also excellent, as are the cocktails and other drinks. The Good Food Guide praised the dishes, which it said come 'freighted with flavour'. | Google Photo: Google