Sheffield Plate: Caribbean and South Asian fusion vendor opens in UK first at Orchard Square food hall
The UK’s first Caribindi venue brings together a mouthwatering combo of South Asian and Caribbean cuisine.
University of Sheffield alumni and partners, Jawwad and Sofiya, have brought the two cuisines together inspired by their respective cultures.
The range of dishes on offer includes: Caribindi Soul Bowls, Jerk and Tandoori wings, Bajan Roti, Plantain Fritters, Jamaican Pumpkin Pie, and the ever-popular Naan Roll.
Jawwad said: “Caribindi was born out of a desire to spread the fusion of two cultures and cuisines, disrupting the street food market yet fostering and driving a strong sense of community.
“Our journey began with a shared realisation of the cultural overlaps between South Asian and Caribbean dishes. As we learnt more, we discovered the rich history behind Indo-Caribbean culture rooted in the indentured labour system.
“Caribindi embodies years of cultural amalgamation, community bonds and historical significance with a modern twist.”
Spanning two floors in Orchard Square, Sheffield Plate opened in 2021 and offers a range of food from around the world with two full-service bars and a line-up of live entertainment throughout the week.
Shay Murray, manager at Orchard Square, added, “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jawwad and Sofiya and their unique Caribindi brand to our line-up of independent food vendors: a first for us, the city - and the UK!”
Caribindi is offering any of their Specials, plus a dessert, for just £12 as part of their opening week offer at Sheffield Plate, running from July 12.
