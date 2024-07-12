Sheffield Plate: Caribbean and South Asian fusion vendor opens in UK first at Orchard Square food hall

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Jul 2024, 10:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new food hall vendor, Caribindi, has opened today (July 12) at Sheffield Plate in Orchard Square.

The UK’s first Caribindi venue brings together a mouthwatering combo of South Asian and Caribbean cuisine.

University of Sheffield alumni and partners, Jawwad and Sofiya, have brought the two cuisines together inspired by their respective cultures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The range of dishes on offer includes: Caribindi Soul Bowls, Jerk and Tandoori wings, Bajan Roti, Plantain Fritters, Jamaican Pumpkin Pie, and the ever-popular Naan Roll.

Jawwad said: “Caribindi was born out of a desire to spread the fusion of two cultures and cuisines, disrupting the street food market yet fostering and driving a strong sense of community.

Sheffield Plate

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

“Our journey began with a shared realisation of the cultural overlaps between South Asian and Caribbean dishes. As we learnt more, we discovered the rich history behind Indo-Caribbean culture rooted in the indentured labour system. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Caribindi embodies years of cultural amalgamation, community bonds and historical significance with a modern twist.”

Sheffield Plate

Spanning two floors in Orchard Square, Sheffield Plate opened in 2021 and offers a range of food from around the world with two full-service bars and a line-up of live entertainment throughout the week. 

Shay Murray, manager at Orchard Square, added, “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jawwad and Sofiya and their unique Caribindi brand to our line-up of independent food vendors: a first for us, the city - and the UK!”

Caribindi is offering any of their Specials, plus a dessert, for just £12 as part of their opening week offer at Sheffield Plate, running from July 12.

Related topics:Sheffield PlateCaribbeanUniversity of SheffieldFusionSheffieldSouth YorkshireCultureHistoryFoodBars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice