Sheffield Food Festival 2024: City’s ‘biggest’ event celebrating food and drink set to return this spring
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Sheffield Food Festival returns to the city centre once more over the spring bank holiday weekend, from May 25-27. This year there are fresh plans to develop the music programme at the event, giving new opportunities for local and emerging artists.
The Steel City was recently described as "a paradise for food lovers" when hospitality company Accor revealed it as the UK’s best foodie hotspots outside of London. Continuing its reputation for stellar food festivals, the free-to-attend Sheffield Food Festival will be showcasing a diverse range of cuisines and quality produce.
From 10am to 7pm on the weekend, and 10am to 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday, foodies can visit many new vendors and returning favourites in the city centre, including the Peace Gardens, Winter Garden, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square, and Pinstone Street.
Sheffield Food Festival, organised by Swans Events, has also received public funding from Arts Council England to develop the festival’s music programme, including more opportunities for local and emerging talent to be showcased.
This will also be used to engage local schools and students by offering them the opportunity to volunteer behind the scenes at the festival.
What food and drinks vendors can Sheffield Food Festival 2024 expect?
Just some of the vendors that have been announced so far include:
- Yee Kwan ice cream
- Caribbean Fusion
- Frazers Coffee
- Chefstef
- Tamarind Kitchen
- Paradiso Authentic italian
- V or V Grill House
- Flippin 'eck! Pancake Bar
- Doughboy
- Scrumptious by Lucy
- Moss Valley Fine Meats
- Malton Brewery Yorkshire Pudding Beer
- Lucelas Chocolate Rum
- Locksley Distilling
I’m a trader - how can I get involved in Sheffield Food Festival 2024?
The organises say applications to trade are still open, but pitches are filling up fast, so anyone wishing to get involved is urged to apply now. To apply, please click here.
Councillor Martin Smith, Chair of the Economic Skills and Development Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield has so much to offer in the way of great food, places to eat and drink. The city has recently been recognised for this, a good deal of which is down to the success of the Sheffield Food Festival, which has now been going for more than a decade.
“It’s also great to see local traders and independent Sheffield businesses come together and have the opportunity to sell their produce and showcase what they have to offer.”