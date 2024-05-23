Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We visited Cambridge Street Collective on its launch night to give you a snapshot of all the prices of food at Europe’s new largest food hall

It’s official - Cambridge Street Collective has finally opened today, Thursday, May 23.

The celebrations kicked off last night with a VIP launch party of Europe’s new largest purpose-built food hall. The huge site will be able to fit 1,200 diners, and it is now home to 20 food and drink vendors, many of which are new to Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They include a new offering from the duo behind a Michelin-recommended restaurant, and many more independent traders bringing global flavours from Thailand to Mexico, and West Africa.

Cambridge Street Collective will be open from 8am to 11pm Monday to Thursday, 8am to 1am on Friday, 9am to 1am on Saturday, and 9am to 10.30pm on Sunday.

The Star joined in the fun last night and has pulled together a general overview of the prices of food and drink on offer below.

Cambridge Street Collective hosted a VIP launch party on May 22 ahead of the official opening. It is Europe's largest 'purpose built' food hall.

Asia Thai Street Food

Green curry - between £9.50 - £11.50

Tom yum soup - between £9.50 - £11.50

Oyster sauce stir fry - between £9.50 - £11.50

Papaya salad - £11.59

Baity - Palestinian Kitchen

’Mini plates’ options including: hummus with khubuz bread for £6, fatteh for £8, and Gazan loaded shawarma fries for £12.50.

Maqloba priced at £16

Mujadara at £14

Musakhan, also available as vegetarian, at £16

Egg&Co is one of the 20 vendors at Cambridge Street Collective, Sheffield.

Egg&Co - Brunch

Ultimate brunch sandwiches made up of scrambled eggs in a brioche bun. With cheese - £6; with avocado and cheese - £8.50; with beef patty and cheese - £9.

Hash browns priced at £4

Mac and cheese bites at £4.50

Pancakes and scrambles at £7 - pancakes, scrambled eggs and syrup

El Chappo - Mexican

Tacos between £10.50 - £11.50, or meal deal for £14.50

Burritos between £10.50 - £11.50, or meal deal for £14.50

Loaded fries between £10.50 - £11.50

Quesadilla priced at £7

Sides include halloumi sticks £7; cauliflower bites £7; chicken poppers £7

Frerot - British small plates

Oysters - £3.50

Nocerella olives - £6

Crab toast with caviar - £9

Venison tartare - £16

Beef sirloin with Bordelaise sauce - £34.00

Gyros Express - Greek

Traditional wraps, from pork, halloumi, falafel, chicken - £9.95 to £10.95

Chicken gyros meal, with salad, tzatziki, chips and pitta - £15.95

Falafel meal - £15.95

Greek style cheesy fries - £4.90

Halloumi cheese - £7.90

Homeland Delicacy is providing a taste of West Africa at Cambridge Street Collective.

Homeland Delicacy - West African

Goat meat stew - £12

Peri peri chicken wings - £5.50

Assorted meat pepper soup - £15

Yam porridge - £15

Plantain slices - £5

House of Habesha - Ethiopian

Habesha cheesesteak - £12.50

Dorho wrap, with chicken, cheese and fries - £9.50

Sambusa Lamb - £6.50

Alitcha (vegan) - £10.50

Shekla - £17.50

Hungry Buddha - Nepalese

Dosa, plain, masala or paneer - between £7 - £9

Thali, vegetarian and meat - £11 - £12

Frerot is providing British small plates. It has been created by Luke and Joe, who previously owned the Michelin recommended Juke and Loe in the city centre.

Kumo - Asian bar

Cocktails ranging from £12 - £15

Aperol spritz - £9.50

Bottles of wine ranging from £26 - £38

KYŌYŪ Grill & Sushi Bar - Japanese

TBA

Locale Coffee

Americano - £3

Latte - £4

Green tea - £2.50

Chocolate brownie - £4

Pumpkin spiced loaf - £3.50

Little Penang - Malaysian

Chic Kut Teh - £10.99

Nasi lemak with fried chicken - £12.99

Curry laksa - £9.99

Curry fish balls - £7.99

Michies Pizzeria - Detroit style pizza

Garlic bread - £8 for slice; £25 pie

‘Red top’, cheese, marinara sauce - £7 slice; £27 pie

Pepperoni - £8 slice; £30 pie

Curly fries - £5

Deep fried Oreos - £7.50

The VIP launch party had lots of entertainment.

Send Noodles - Hong Kongese

Salt & pepper chicken - £10

Vegetable Chinese curry - £9.50

Xiao long bao (steamed pork dumpling) - £6.50

Prawn har kau (steamed shrimp dumpling) - £5

Vegetable spring rolls - £5

Hoisin duck bao bun - £8

Tang - Chinese

Wagyu beef with rice - £14.95

Miso soup - £3

Prawn skewer - £5.95

Chicken and leek skewer - £4.95

The Star visited Cambridge Street Collective to soak up the atmosphere of Sheffield's latest food hall.

Tiny Shop Bubble Tea

Milk tea, between £5.60 and £6.50

Iced tea - £5.50

Creamy fruit smoothie - £6.30

Matcha ice cream - £4.50

Unit - gourmet burgers

Cheese burger - £10

High steaks burger - £14

Curly fries - £3.50

Oreo shake - £6

Vnam - Vietnamese

BBQ chicken bao bun - £6.99

Salt and pepper fries - £4.99

Bun tofu - £11.49

Vnam loaded fries - £13.49

Salt and pepper vegan chicken and rice - £13.99

Zaika E Pakistan - Pakistani street food