Europe's largest food hall officially opens in Sheffield today - prices and everything you need to know
It’s official - Cambridge Street Collective has finally opened today, Thursday, May 23.
The celebrations kicked off last night with a VIP launch party of Europe’s new largest purpose-built food hall. The huge site will be able to fit 1,200 diners, and it is now home to 20 food and drink vendors, many of which are new to Sheffield.
They include a new offering from the duo behind a Michelin-recommended restaurant, and many more independent traders bringing global flavours from Thailand to Mexico, and West Africa.
Cambridge Street Collective will be open from 8am to 11pm Monday to Thursday, 8am to 1am on Friday, 9am to 1am on Saturday, and 9am to 10.30pm on Sunday.
The Star joined in the fun last night and has pulled together a general overview of the prices of food and drink on offer below.
Asia Thai Street Food
- Green curry - between £9.50 - £11.50
- Tom yum soup - between £9.50 - £11.50
- Oyster sauce stir fry - between £9.50 - £11.50
- Papaya salad - £11.59
Baity - Palestinian Kitchen
- ’Mini plates’ options including: hummus with khubuz bread for £6, fatteh for £8, and Gazan loaded shawarma fries for £12.50.
- Maqloba priced at £16
- Mujadara at £14
- Musakhan, also available as vegetarian, at £16
Egg&Co - Brunch
- Ultimate brunch sandwiches made up of scrambled eggs in a brioche bun. With cheese - £6; with avocado and cheese - £8.50; with beef patty and cheese - £9.
- Hash browns priced at £4
- Mac and cheese bites at £4.50
- Pancakes and scrambles at £7 - pancakes, scrambled eggs and syrup
El Chappo - Mexican
- Tacos between £10.50 - £11.50, or meal deal for £14.50
- Burritos between £10.50 - £11.50, or meal deal for £14.50
- Loaded fries between £10.50 - £11.50
- Quesadilla priced at £7
- Sides include halloumi sticks £7; cauliflower bites £7; chicken poppers £7
Frerot - British small plates
- Oysters - £3.50
- Nocerella olives - £6
- Crab toast with caviar - £9
- Venison tartare - £16
- Beef sirloin with Bordelaise sauce - £34.00
Gyros Express - Greek
- Traditional wraps, from pork, halloumi, falafel, chicken - £9.95 to £10.95
- Chicken gyros meal, with salad, tzatziki, chips and pitta - £15.95
- Falafel meal - £15.95
- Greek style cheesy fries - £4.90
- Halloumi cheese - £7.90
Homeland Delicacy - West African
- Goat meat stew - £12
- Peri peri chicken wings - £5.50
- Assorted meat pepper soup - £15
- Yam porridge - £15
- Plantain slices - £5
House of Habesha - Ethiopian
- Habesha cheesesteak - £12.50
- Dorho wrap, with chicken, cheese and fries - £9.50
- Sambusa Lamb - £6.50
- Alitcha (vegan) - £10.50
- Shekla - £17.50
Hungry Buddha - Nepalese
- Dosa, plain, masala or paneer - between £7 - £9
- Thali, vegetarian and meat - £11 - £12
Kumo - Asian bar
- Cocktails ranging from £12 - £15
- Aperol spritz - £9.50
- Bottles of wine ranging from £26 - £38
KYŌYŪ Grill & Sushi Bar - Japanese
TBA
Locale Coffee
- Americano - £3
- Latte - £4
- Green tea - £2.50
- Chocolate brownie - £4
- Pumpkin spiced loaf - £3.50
Little Penang - Malaysian
- Chic Kut Teh - £10.99
- Nasi lemak with fried chicken - £12.99
- Curry laksa - £9.99
- Curry fish balls - £7.99
Michies Pizzeria - Detroit style pizza
- Garlic bread - £8 for slice; £25 pie
- ‘Red top’, cheese, marinara sauce - £7 slice; £27 pie
- Pepperoni - £8 slice; £30 pie
- Curly fries - £5
- Deep fried Oreos - £7.50
Send Noodles - Hong Kongese
- Salt & pepper chicken - £10
- Vegetable Chinese curry - £9.50
- Xiao long bao (steamed pork dumpling) - £6.50
- Prawn har kau (steamed shrimp dumpling) - £5
- Vegetable spring rolls - £5
- Hoisin duck bao bun - £8
Tang - Chinese
- Wagyu beef with rice - £14.95
- Miso soup - £3
- Prawn skewer - £5.95
- Chicken and leek skewer - £4.95
Tiny Shop Bubble Tea
- Milk tea, between £5.60 and £6.50
- Iced tea - £5.50
- Creamy fruit smoothie - £6.30
- Matcha ice cream - £4.50
Unit - gourmet burgers
- Cheese burger - £10
- High steaks burger - £14
- Curly fries - £3.50
- Oreo shake - £6
Vnam - Vietnamese
- BBQ chicken bao bun - £6.99
- Salt and pepper fries - £4.99
- Bun tofu - £11.49
- Vnam loaded fries - £13.49
- Salt and pepper vegan chicken and rice - £13.99
Zaika E Pakistan - Pakistani street food
- Veg samosas - £5.50
- Chicken Biryani - £11
- Vegetarian thaali - £15
- Daal - £7.50
- Chicken tikka on naan bread - £8
- Mango lassi - £3
