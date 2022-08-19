Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roxy Ball Room is set to open in Wellington Street.

The 15, 500 sq ft venue will include beer pong, pool, ice-free curling, duckpin bowling and a shuffleboard.

Fancy a game of pool under the watchful eye of the Pulp frontman.

This will be the latest addition to the Heart of the City scheme – a £470 million project to regenerate part of the city centre.

The modernised venue will feature a bold and contemporary look, with customised graffiti art, neon lighting and a stylish interior design. It will also create about 45 new jobs.

It will be based underneath Telephone House, which was also once a ballroom dancing hall.

The venue’s name also pays homage to Roxy Disco, a popular staple on the city’s nightlife scene during the 1980s and 90s.

The site of the new venue.

A tempting American-style food menu of pizzas and mini bites will complement Roxy’s extensive drinks list, which includes both classic and signature cocktails and 16 beers and craft ales. An eclectic rock and indie playlist will complete the vibe of the new Roxy.

The Sheffield venue is the latest in the UK fort the brand, which also has a presence in Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham and Bristol.

Kate Martin, executive director of City Futures at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Roxy Ball Room will be a fantastic new addition to Sheffield’s night-time offer. We’re all about celebrating fun in this city and I’m really pleased that Roxy Leisure have chosen Sheffield as the home of their new venue.”

Roxy Ballroom that opens in Sheffield on Friday

Joel Mitchell, brand development manager at Roxy Leisure, which will operate the site, believes Heart of the City has presented the perfect opportunity for the company to open their first venue in the Steel City.

He said: “This is an incredible location and we can’t wait to bring the Roxy experience to the city very soon. Roxy and Sheffield are a perfect for each other and we are very excited to finally come to a city that we have wanted to be in for a long time.”

Alex Hyams, senior leasing manager at Queensberry – a strategic development partner on Heart of the City, said: “We’re delighted to be able to announce that Roxy Leisure has signed up and that they plan to open in the summer. They are a top-quality operator and their venues have a real sense of character and personality, which will definitely bring something new to the city centre.

“Heart of the City is taking the city centre’s social scene to new heights and Roxy, alongside the likes of The Furnace and the upcoming Cambridge Street Collective, will give the public and local businesses a leading social destination to enjoy in the day, after work and into the evening.”

