Cow & Cream was launched by partners John Dunning and Rob Green in 2021 with the opening of a first restaurant at the Peel Retail Park in Barnsley in 2021.

And now the brand will be opening a new outlet at the Crystal Peaks shopping centre in May.

A burger at Cow & Cream.

Centre manager Lee Greenwood said: “We are delighted that Cow & Cream have chosen Crystal Peaks and that they will be moving into one of our external units on our new East Mall Parade.

“This is a great new brand and one that we feel will prove extremely popular with our visitors.

“The fact that Cow & Cream is also a South Yorkshire brand fits in perfectly with our ethos of encouraging and nurturing the region’s businesses alongside our full range of major high street brands.

“This is one of several major openings scheduled for the next few months as we emerge from the difficult trading period of the last two years with a renewed sense of confidence for the future.”

Cow & Cream burgers are made of 100 per cent British beef and all shakes are prepared using real dairy ice cream.

The dessert range includes cheesecake, pancakes, waffles, cookie dough, brownies, gelato ice cream and sauces.

There is also a full vegetarian, gluten free and vegan selection available.

Cow & Cream co-founder John Dunning said: “We are delighted to bring Cow & Cream to Crystal Peaks.

“We know how busy all our of lives are and how important it is to spend quality time with our family and friends.

“That’s why we believe grazing on great food brings and family and friends together.

“Our dining experience is all about giving our customers the freshest ingredients and creating burgers, desserts and shakes exactly how you want them.

“We don’t do fast food - we do great food cooked as fast as we can.