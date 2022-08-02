Roxy Ballroom is set to open inside the iconic Telephone House building in Wellington Street on Friday, August 19.

The 15, 500 sq ft venue will include beer pong, pool, ice-free curling, duckpin bowling and a shuffleboard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interior of Roxy.

This will be the latest addition to the Heart of the City scheme – a £470 million project to regenerate part of the city centre.

The modernised venue will feature a bold and contemporary look, with customised graffiti art, neon lighting and a stylish interior design. It will also create about 45 new jobs.

It will be based underneath Telephone House, which was also once a ballroom dancing hall and ironically a nightclub known as Roxy Disco during the 1980s and 90s.

A tempting American-style food menu of pizzas and mini bites will complement Roxy’s extensive

Inside the new bar.

drinks list, which includes both classic and signature cocktails and 16 beers and craft ales. An eclectic

rock and indie playlist will complete the vibe of the new Roxy.

Joel Mitchell, brand development and commercial manager for Roxy Leisure, said: ‘’After several years of success in some of the north’s most prolific cities, it was only a matter of time before Roxy found a home in Sheffield.

"The Telephone House venue is simply perfect, with plenty of room for our wealth of gaming options and a prime location in the heart of the city’s buzzing nightlife scene.’’

The shuffleboard.

‘’Whether you’re out for a bite to eat and a few games of shuffleboard or need to host a lively stag

or hen do with lots of different personalities to please, Roxy is the ultimate all-in-one entertainment

venue. We look forward to welcoming the people of Sheffield to our newest bar and am confident

the unique Roxy formula will resonate with locals.’’

Pool tables.

He added: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the response to our 12th Roxy venue opening this month. It’s been a long time coming and the Telephone House is the perfect space in the Heart of the city, with plenty of room for all the new gaming we’re bringing with us.

“The ice-free curling is proving to be very popular with bookers as it’s something totally new to Sheffield. We can’t wait to open and welcome everyone to get their game on from Friday, August 19.”

The Sheffield venue is the latest in the UK fort the brand, which also has a presence in Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham and Bristol.

Kate Martin, executive director of City Futures at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Roxy Ballroom will be a fantastic new addition to Sheffield’s night-time offer. We’re all about celebrating fun in this city and I’m really pleased that Roxy Leisure have chosen Sheffield as the home of their new venue.”

Alex Hyams, senior leasing manager at Queensberry – a strategic development partner on Heart of the City, said: “We’re delighted to be able to announce that Roxy Leisure has signed up and that they plan to open in the summer. They are a top-quality operator and their venues have a real sense of character and personality, which will definitely bring something new to the city centre."

The site of the new venue.