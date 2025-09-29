A Japanese restaurant has announced its launch date in the food court at Meadowhall.

Maki & Ramen is projected to open on Sunday, November 9, a spokesperson said.

It will be based in The Oasis food court.

Meadowhall already has four restaurants selling Japanese food: Let’s Sushi, Kenji, YO! and wagamama.

The Oasis food court is also home to Carluccio’s Italian, Frankie & Benny’s New York-Italian and Las Iguanas South American-style restaurants as well as McDonald’s, KFC and Nando’s.

Maki & Ramen states Sheffield will be one of eight new sites opening in 2025.

It adds: “This marks our most significant growth phase yet, bringing our signature traditional Japanese cuisine and vibrant dining experience to more cities than ever before.”

The firm has restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Leicester, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham.

The company is also seeking franchisees with an ‘investment capacity’ of £200,000 to £800,000.