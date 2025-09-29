Meadowhall: Opening date for Maki & Ramen restaurant in The Oasis selling Japanese cuisine
Maki & Ramen is projected to open on Sunday, November 9, a spokesperson said.
It will be based in The Oasis food court.
Meadowhall already has four restaurants selling Japanese food: Let’s Sushi, Kenji, YO! and wagamama.
The Oasis food court is also home to Carluccio’s Italian, Frankie & Benny’s New York-Italian and Las Iguanas South American-style restaurants as well as McDonald’s, KFC and Nando’s.
Maki & Ramen states Sheffield will be one of eight new sites opening in 2025.
It adds: “This marks our most significant growth phase yet, bringing our signature traditional Japanese cuisine and vibrant dining experience to more cities than ever before.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The firm has restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Leicester, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham.
The company is also seeking franchisees with an ‘investment capacity’ of £200,000 to £800,000.