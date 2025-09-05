Created by top local artist Luke Horton, it features fundraising hero, John ‘The Man with the Pram’ Burkhill, long-standing Meadowhall staff, local legends, iconic landmarks and cultural touchstones that have defined the city over the past three-and-a-half decades..

Displayed just off the Oasis Dining Quarter, the mural stands as a lasting tribute to the spirit of Sheffield and the people who make the city so special, Mr Horton said.

Due to popular demand, Meadowhall will also be bringing back its much-loved animatronic singing bears to join in the celebrations.

Remembered by countless visitors during the 1990s, the decision followed social media posts asking followers what they most wanted to see return for the anniversary.

Meadowhall’s bears will be returning from Friday September 5 to Monday September 8, for one weekend only.

Having joined in 1994, centre director Darren Pearce has seen the centre evolve.

He said: “Reaching our 35th anniversary is a proud moment for all of us at Meadowhall. Over the years, we’ve welcomed millions of visitors, supported our local communities, and been part of so many special memories.

“The mural, the return of the singing bears, and the activities still to be revealed over the month ahead are all about bringing people together, just as we have done for the last 35 years. We can’t wait to share the celebrations with everyone.”

Key moments showcased in the mural include:

1990 – Meadowhall opened its doors on September 4

1991 – The centre attracted 20 million customers in its first year

1992 – Pavarotti visits, delighting crowds

1996 – Meadowhall hosted the red-carpet premiere of ‘When Saturday Comes’, welcoming Sean Bean for a proud hometown celebration

2004 – Simon Cowell drew huge crowds when he switched on the Christmas lights

2010 – Meadowhall staged its first Christmas Live concert, featuring performances from Olly Murs and Eliza Doolittle

2012 – Peter Andre visited and attempted to break a world record for reading to children

2013 – Meadowhall hosted the Race for Life, with participants setting off from the centre to raise funds for Cancer Research UK

2024 – Meadowhall welcomed the arrival of Frasers and Sports Direct

2025 – The first Red Shoe Walk raising money for Sheffield Hospitals Charity took place in July raising nearly £10,000.

1 . Unveiling Artist Luke Horton and centre director Darren Pearce with the Meadowhall 35th anniversary mural. | Meadowhall Photo Sales

2 . Wall The Meadowhall 35th anniversary mural is just off the Oasis food court. | Meadowhall Photo Sales

3 . Top artist. Top Sheffield artist Luke Horton signs his Meadowhall 35th anniversary mural. | Meadowhall Photo Sales