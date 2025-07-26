A new report into UK city centres makes grim reading for Sheffield which is top for shop vacancies and bottom for spending.

Centre for Cities, a charity that tries to influence government policy, says Sheffield has the highest estimated vacancy rate among big cities - at 12 per cent - largely due to Meadowhall.

Among residents, £1 in every £20 is spent in the city centre, compared to £1 in every £12 at Meadowhall - almost twice as much.

Prominent shops Monki and Weekday in the £470m Heart of the City scheme closed last month. | NW

Other reasons for Sheffield’s poor performance, according to Centre for Cities, include low incomes, which are 10 per cent higher in Manchester on average.

The city centre has the smallest share of high-skilled jobs compared to other large cities.

And visitor spend is the smallest overall for large cities, about £1 in every £7 compared to £1 in every £5 on average.

Jack Wakelin, left, and Tom Aronica at Bench in Nether Edge. The pair want to open a restaurant in the former Henry's wine bar on Wellington Street. | nw/bench

Large cities in the survey include Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol and London.

The report goes on to state Sheffield has the lowest share of spending on food, the smallest premium offer and the smallest range of restaurants .

The figures will make unhappy reading for council chiefs who spent £470m on the Heart of the City regeneration scheme.

Half of the 69 retail units are vacant a year after building work finished, although the authority says nine are under offer.

Earlier this month, The Star revealed entrepreneurs Tom Aronica and Jack Wakelin plan to launch a restaurant in the former Henry’s wine bar on Wellington Street, which is in the revamped area.

In February, the council announced a rebrand in a bid to drive up tourism.

The city council now shouts about football, music, festivals, beer, modern manufacturing, health technology, sustainable aviation and rock climbing.