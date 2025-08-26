An American chicken restaurant chain has announced plans to open in Meadowhall l later this year.

Wingstop will join 50 other eateries in the megamall, including several that also specialise in chickens including Popeyes, Jollibee, Slim Chickens and Kentucy Fried Chicken.

The firm says it has 69 branches in the UK, this will be its first in Sheffield.

It will be located in the Oasis Lower Lever.

Dirujan Sabesan, chief marketing officer at Wingstop UK said: “The wait is finally over. Our fans in Sheffield have been calling for Wingstop UK to open, and we’re so happy to finally make it happen. Meadowhall is the perfect place for us to make our debut. We can’t wait to bring our bold flavours and signature wings to a new audience.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking to bring new and exciting dining experiences to Meadowhall, and Wingstop UK is a perfect fit. Their energy, distinctive flavours and loyal following make them a fantastic addition to our already diverse mix of dining options.

“We’re delighted they’ve chosen Meadowhall for their first Sheffield location and we’re sure our visitors from across Yorkshire and beyond will love getting stuck in!”