A popular chicken business is one step closer to opening in a former Dorothy Perkins shop in Sheffield city centre - four years after it closed.

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken will be set over two floors at 27-29 The Moor. A team of workers is currently stripping the building out.

The American firm is offering the chance to attend the opening in August and ‘be one of the first to try the legendary Chicken Sandwich’.

It is also hiring a shift manager on up to £13.25/hr.

The store was Dorothy Perkins on the ground floor and Burton menswear before it closed in 2021.

The unit has been empty since, except in December last year when it was used as a Christmas shop.

The company says it has more than 3,700 restaurants across the world, including on High Street in Meadowhall, Barnsley and a drive-thru in Rotherham.

Popeyes was approached for comment.