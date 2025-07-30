Sheffield shops: Popeyes fried chicken restaurant one step closer to opening in former Dorothy Perkins

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 30th Jul 2025, 08:25 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A popular chicken business is one step closer to opening in a former Dorothy Perkins shop in Sheffield city centre - four years after it closed.

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken will be set over two floors at 27-29 The Moor. A team of workers is currently stripping the building out.

The American firm is offering the chance to attend the opening in August and ‘be one of the first to try the legendary Chicken Sandwich’.

Entries must be in before August 8.

It is also hiring a shift manager on up to £13.25/hr.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Workers are stripping out the former Dorothy Perkins on The Moor, ahead of Popeyes Louisiana Chicken opening in August.placeholder image
Workers are stripping out the former Dorothy Perkins on The Moor, ahead of Popeyes Louisiana Chicken opening in August. | nw

✨ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

The store was Dorothy Perkins on the ground floor and Burton menswear before it closed in 2021.

The unit has been empty since, except in December last year when it was used as a Christmas shop.

The company says it has more than 3,700 restaurants across the world, including on High Street in Meadowhall, Barnsley and a drive-thru in Rotherham.

Popeyes was approached for comment.

Related topics:ShoppingSheffieldRestaurantsMeadowhallDrive-Thru

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice