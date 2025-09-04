Retro: 20 nostalgic photos from the early days as Meadowhall turns 35

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Sep 2025, 14:57 BST

Sheffield's showpiece shopping centre Meadowhall opened 35 years ago today.

September 4 1990 saw thousands of shoppers converge on what would prove to be a regional retail powerhouse.

Having joined Meadowhall in 1994 - 31 years ago - centre director Darren Pearce has seen it evolve.

He said: “Reaching our 35th anniversary is a proud moment for all of us at Meadowhall. Over the years, we’ve welcomed millions of visitors, supported our local communities, and been part of so many special memories.”

Mr Pearce dug into the archive and produced 20 photos from the early days.

Take a trip down memory lane with your favourite retail destination.

Meadowhall over the years.

1. The Oasis back in the day.

Meadowhall over the years. | Meadowhall

Meadowhall over the years.

2. The Dome

Meadowhall over the years. | Meadowhall

Meadowhall over the years

3. Customer Services back in the day.

Meadowhall over the years | Meadowhall

Meadowhall over the years.

4. The Steelworkers.

Meadowhall over the years. | Meadowhall

