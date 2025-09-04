Retro: 20 nostalgic photos from the early days as Meadowhall turns 35

September 4 1990 saw thousands of shoppers converge on what would prove to be a regional retail powerhouse.
Having joined Meadowhall in 1994 - 31 years ago - centre director Darren Pearce has seen it evolve.
He said: “Reaching our 35th anniversary is a proud moment for all of us at Meadowhall. Over the years, we’ve welcomed millions of visitors, supported our local communities, and been part of so many special memories.”
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you.
Take a trip down memory lane with your favourite retail destination.