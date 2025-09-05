Meadowhall: Fifth restaurant selling Japanese cuisine set to open at megamall

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Sep 2025, 13:02 BST
A Japanese restaurant is set to open in the food court at Meadowhall.

Maki Yorkshire has applied for an alcohol licence for Unit 67, The Oasis.

It will be part of the Maki & Ramen chain which started out in Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Maki & Ramen is coming to Meadowhall.placeholder image
Maki & Ramen is coming to Meadowhall. | Maki & Ramen

The business says ‘every noodle is handcrafted with care, and our broth, a labour of love, is simmered for eight hours in our Edinburgh factory to achieve the most luxurious, deep-flavoured finish for our guests’.

The firm’s website states Sheffield will be one of eight new sites opening in 2025.

It adds: “This marks our most significant growth phase yet, bringing our signature traditional Japanese cuisine and vibrant dining experience to more cities than ever before.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm has restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Leicester, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham.

The company is also seeking franchisees with an ‘investment capacity’ of £200,000 to £800,000.

Meadowhall already has four restaurants selling Japanese food: Let’s Sushi, Kenji, YO! and wagamama.

The Oasis food court is home to Carluccio’s Italian, Frankie & Benny’s New York-Italian and Las Iguanas South American-style restaurants as well as McDonald’s, KFC and Nando’s.

Related topics:MeadowhallRestaurantsSheffieldFoodNewcastle
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice