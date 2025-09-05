A Japanese restaurant is set to open in the food court at Meadowhall.

Maki Yorkshire has applied for an alcohol licence for Unit 67, The Oasis.

It will be part of the Maki & Ramen chain which started out in Scotland.

The business says ‘every noodle is handcrafted with care, and our broth, a labour of love, is simmered for eight hours in our Edinburgh factory to achieve the most luxurious, deep-flavoured finish for our guests’.

The firm’s website states Sheffield will be one of eight new sites opening in 2025.

It adds: “This marks our most significant growth phase yet, bringing our signature traditional Japanese cuisine and vibrant dining experience to more cities than ever before.”

The firm has restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Leicester, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham.

The company is also seeking franchisees with an ‘investment capacity’ of £200,000 to £800,000.

Meadowhall already has four restaurants selling Japanese food: Let’s Sushi, Kenji, YO! and wagamama.

The Oasis food court is home to Carluccio’s Italian, Frankie & Benny’s New York-Italian and Las Iguanas South American-style restaurants as well as McDonald’s, KFC and Nando’s.