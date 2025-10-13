Chopstix is launching in Meadowhall with a ‘huge free food giveaway’ including 1,000 free spring rolls and a free medium box for the first 100 customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The noodle bar opens at 11am on Friday, October 17 in the Oasis between Tasty Plaice and Taco Bell in what was Yangtze UK.

Some 10 jobs have been created, the firm says. It is currently advertising for a team leader on £12.60 to £13.00 per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chopstix is opening in The Oasis at Meadowhall. | Meadowhall

It comes as Chopstix prepares to open on Fargate in Sheffield city centre, with refurbishment set to start this month.

Rob Burns, marketing director for Chopstix, said: “Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre is one of the most exciting shopping and destinations in South Yorkshire and we’re so thrilled to be bringing some big, bold flavours for the thousands of eager flavour cravers.

Chopstix is opening in the former Carphone Warehouse on Fargate. | NW

“Everywhere we open a new store, we’re always thrilled with the response; so many people are looking for a quick, tasty and affordable option for lunch and on-the-go food that can scratch the itch for those fresh flavours that you get with our food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a really exciting time for our business as a whole, and we’re excited to welcome our local fans to the store when we open our doors.”

It will be the chain’s 12th new store of 2025, following openings in Leeds, Huddersfield and Hull, he added.

In total, there are more than 115 locations across the UK.