Meadowhall: Big name fast food chain opening in Oasis with ‘huge food giveaway’
The noodle bar opens at 11am on Friday, October 17 in the Oasis between Tasty Plaice and Taco Bell in what was Yangtze UK.
Some 10 jobs have been created, the firm says. It is currently advertising for a team leader on £12.60 to £13.00 per hour.
It comes as Chopstix prepares to open on Fargate in Sheffield city centre, with refurbishment set to start this month.
Rob Burns, marketing director for Chopstix, said: “Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre is one of the most exciting shopping and destinations in South Yorkshire and we’re so thrilled to be bringing some big, bold flavours for the thousands of eager flavour cravers.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
“Everywhere we open a new store, we’re always thrilled with the response; so many people are looking for a quick, tasty and affordable option for lunch and on-the-go food that can scratch the itch for those fresh flavours that you get with our food.
“It’s a really exciting time for our business as a whole, and we’re excited to welcome our local fans to the store when we open our doors.”
It will be the chain’s 12th new store of 2025, following openings in Leeds, Huddersfield and Hull, he added.
In total, there are more than 115 locations across the UK.