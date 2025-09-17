Top of the list currently is Wingstop, set to open in The Oasis.

The American chicken chain started advertising jobs in February and hoardings went up at the former Harvester unit in the Oasis food court this summer.

Also arriving this year is a Japanese restaurant and an independent cafe. Meanwhile, several shops are having a post-summer, pre-Christmas refurb.

Meadowhall also has to deal with shops that close and has a few units proving stubbornly difficult to let.

Catch up with all the developments in our gallery.

Meadowhall turned 35 earlier this month - see 20 photos from the early days here.

1 . Wingstop In the former Harvester in the Oasis. Coming soon - but when? | nw Photo: dw Photo Sales

2 . Maki & Ramen Japanese restaurant Maki & Ramen is set to open in the Oasis this year. | Maki & Ramen Photo Sales

3 . Harriet's cafe Harriet's is set to have seating and a counter in the mall at the end of The Avenue, outside Frasers. | Harriet's Photo Sales

4 . New Era Newly opened major League baseball cap vendor. | nw Photo: dw Photo Sales