Top of the list currently is Wingstop, set to open in The Oasis.
The American chicken chain started advertising jobs in February and hoardings went up at the former Harvester unit in the Oasis food court this summer.
Also arriving this year is a Japanese restaurant and an independent cafe. Meanwhile, several shops are having a post-summer, pre-Christmas refurb.
Meadowhall also has to deal with shops that close and has a few units proving stubbornly difficult to let.
