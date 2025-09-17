Meadowhall: Three openings and two closures as megamall prepares for Christmas

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Sep 2025, 06:44 BST

Meadowhall never stands still and visitors always have something new to look forward to - including three new eateries.

Top of the list currently is Wingstop, set to open in The Oasis.

The American chicken chain started advertising jobs in February and hoardings went up at the former Harvester unit in the Oasis food court this summer.

Also arriving this year is a Japanese restaurant and an independent cafe. Meanwhile, several shops are having a post-summer, pre-Christmas refurb.

Meadowhall also has to deal with shops that close and has a few units proving stubbornly difficult to let.

Make sure you don't miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

Catch up with all the developments in our gallery.

Meadowhall turned 35 earlier this month - see 20 photos from the early days here.

In the former Harvester in the Oasis. Coming soon - but when?

1. Wingstop

In the former Harvester in the Oasis. Coming soon - but when? | nw Photo: dw

Japanese restaurant Maki & Ramen is set to open in the Oasis this year.

2. Maki & Ramen

Japanese restaurant Maki & Ramen is set to open in the Oasis this year. | Maki & Ramen

Harriet's is set to have seating and a counter in the mall at the end of The Avenue, outside Frasers.

3. Harriet's cafe

Harriet's is set to have seating and a counter in the mall at the end of The Avenue, outside Frasers. | Harriet's

Newly opened major League baseball cap vendor.

4. New Era

Newly opened major League baseball cap vendor. | nw Photo: dw

