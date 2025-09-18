Sheffield’s first Wingstop restaurant is set to open in time for the holidays, a spokesperson has revealed.

The American chicken chain is opening in The Oasis in October before the half-term break, a source close to the company said.

The firm started advertising for jobs in February and hoardings went up at the former Harvester unit in the Oasis food court this summer.

Wingstop is coming to The Oasis at Meadowhall. | nw

In August, Dirujan Sabesan, chief marketing officer at Wingstop UK said: “The wait is finally over. Our fans in Sheffield have been calling for Wingstop UK to open, and we’re so happy to finally make it happen. Meadowhall is the perfect place for us to make our debut. We can’t wait to bring our bold flavours and signature wings to a new audience.”

The company will join 50 other eateries in the megamall, including several that also specialise in chickens including Popeyes, Jollibee, Slim Chickens and Kentucy Fried Chicken.

Hundreds of people have posted online about their excitement at Meadowhall’s latest addition.