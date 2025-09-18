Meadowhall: The wait for Wingstop chicken restaurant is over as opening date is revealed amid huge demand
The American chicken chain is opening in The Oasis in October before the half-term break, a source close to the company said.
The firm started advertising for jobs in February and hoardings went up at the former Harvester unit in the Oasis food court this summer.
Keep your finger on the pulse with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire
In August, Dirujan Sabesan, chief marketing officer at Wingstop UK said: “The wait is finally over. Our fans in Sheffield have been calling for Wingstop UK to open, and we’re so happy to finally make it happen. Meadowhall is the perfect place for us to make our debut. We can’t wait to bring our bold flavours and signature wings to a new audience.”
The company will join 50 other eateries in the megamall, including several that also specialise in chickens including Popeyes, Jollibee, Slim Chickens and Kentucy Fried Chicken.
Hundreds of people have posted online about their excitement at Meadowhall’s latest addition.