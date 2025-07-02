A sandwich shop has reopened after a revamp set to breathe new life into a historic Sheffield street.

Feast is back on Chapel Walk where it started 18 years ago, but with the interior and upgraded equipment bosses always dreamed of.

One thing that remains unchanged, however, is the soundtrack so familiar to its army of customers.

Geoff Ward at Feast sandwich shop on Chapel Walk which has reopened after a revamp. | nw

Owner Geoff Ward said he and business partner Colin Gregory always wanted a “music shop that sells food.”

Before Feast, Geoff was an HMV area manager while Colin was in late 80s indie supremos, The Dylans.

They built a culture of music into the business that continues to this day.

Keira Herbert on the counter at Feast. | nw

Geoff said: “I get as much of a kick out of someone commenting on the music as I do the food.”

But he doesn’t have it all his own way due to a “constant battle” over what’s on with Keira Herbert, who works on the counter.

Looking back, Chapel Walk was 85 per cent full when they opened in 2007, he remembers.

Occupancy is lower today, but last year Sheffield City Council announced it would put up £250,000 for a revamp of property owned by the Church Burgesses Trust.

In the kitchen at Feast: Lucy Nield, Adam Ward and brother Geoff. | nw

The project restored eight shop fronts and first floor offices in the Howard Building on Chapel Walk.

The authority is also offering up to £10,000 from the ReNew fund to help occupiers fit out vacant units. The latest round closed at the end of June and a decision on grant winners will be made shortly, it says.

Geoff urged businesses to join them.

He added: “I think Chapel Walk will hopefully attract small firms looking to expand.

“Even food businesses would benefit us and be good for the street. Meadowhall food court seems to do all right.”