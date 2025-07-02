Chapel Walk: Sandwich shop Feast issues statement on future of historic lane

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 07:52 BST
A sandwich shop has reopened after a revamp set to breathe new life into a historic Sheffield street.

Feast is back on Chapel Walk where it started 18 years ago, but with the interior and upgraded equipment bosses always dreamed of.

One thing that remains unchanged, however, is the soundtrack so familiar to its army of customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Geoff Ward at Feast sandwich shop on Chapel Walk which has reopened after a revamp.placeholder image
Geoff Ward at Feast sandwich shop on Chapel Walk which has reopened after a revamp. | nw

Owner Geoff Ward said he and business partner Colin Gregory always wanted a “music shop that sells food.”

Before Feast, Geoff was an HMV area manager while Colin was in late 80s indie supremos, The Dylans.

They built a culture of music into the business that continues to this day.

Keira Herbert on the counter at Feast.placeholder image
Keira Herbert on the counter at Feast. | nw

Geoff said: “I get as much of a kick out of someone commenting on the music as I do the food.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But he doesn’t have it all his own way due to a “constant battle” over what’s on with Keira Herbert, who works on the counter.

Looking back, Chapel Walk was 85 per cent full when they opened in 2007, he remembers.

Occupancy is lower today, but last year Sheffield City Council announced it would put up £250,000 for a revamp of property owned by the Church Burgesses Trust.

In the kitchen at Feast: Lucy Nield, Adam Ward and brother Geoff.placeholder image
In the kitchen at Feast: Lucy Nield, Adam Ward and brother Geoff. | nw

The project restored eight shop fronts and first floor offices in the Howard Building on Chapel Walk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The authority is also offering up to £10,000 from the ReNew fund to help occupiers fit out vacant units. The latest round closed at the end of June and a decision on grant winners will be made shortly, it says.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Geoff urged businesses to join them.

He added: “I think Chapel Walk will hopefully attract small firms looking to expand.

“Even food businesses would benefit us and be good for the street. Meadowhall food court seems to do all right.”

Related topics:FoodSheffield City CouncilBusinessCulture

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice